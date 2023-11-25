WILKES-BARRE – Let the countdown to 2024 begin! Endless Midnight is back at Mohegan Pennsylvania and every inch of the property is filled with NYE celebrations.

Guests are invited to bid farewell to 2023 with unforgettable parties, electrifying entertainment, thrilling promos and delicious food & beverage offerings from Friday, December 29 through Monday, January 1.

New Year’s Eve festivities at the expansive entertainment and dining resort include the Love Boat NYE Celebration, an Aloha Luau at Embers Terrace, live entertainment, food & beverage specials and the chance to win Free Slot Play for a year.

LOVE BOAT NYE CELEBRATION @ KEYSTONE GRAND BALLROOM

On Sunday, December 31, guests can coast into the new year at the Keystone Grand Ballroom during the Love Boat NYE Celebration. Delicious cuisine from around the world will be served while guests groove to the sounds of yacht rock.

Tickets to the Love Boat NYE celebration are $125, and the ticket price includes access to dinner and an open bar. Seating times for dinner are 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

A Love Boat NYE Hotel Package is available for $750 and include an overnight stay in a newly renovated room, special room amenities and two tickets to the Love Boat NYE Celebration.

NYE @ BREAKERS

Breakers is set to wrap up 2023 with an electrifying entertainment lineup.

On Friday, December 29, Reel in the Years takes the stage from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Reel in the Years is comprised of Ray ‘Sugar Ray’ Nemetz on guitar, bass and vocals, Richie Kossuth on drums and percussion, and Brandon Jopling on keyboard, bass, guitar, harmonica and vocals. The dynamic trio takes pride in covering songs from 1950s to the 2000s.

UUU takes the stage on Saturday, December 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This versatile cover band has played every type of event one can think of – from weddings to corporate events and even PGA tour events. UUU was also featured on VH1’s Cover Wars.

Light up the Moon is ready to light up the stage on New Year’s Eve from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This band puts on a show like no other, with a dynamic stage presence and infectious energy that gets the entire audience engaged.

Guests can also enjoy half-priced draft beer at Breakers on December 29 and December 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

NYE @ THE HIVE TAPHOUSE

Over at The Hive Taphouse, Leighann & Co Duo kick off New Year’s Eve weekend with a performance from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Leighann & Co Duo is the perfect musical experience for any atmosphere, party or function. Whether it’s a party that you are looking for or just some good ole’ relaxing music, Leighann & Company is your choice!

Saturday night’s stage belongs to DEUCE from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. DEUCE performs fan-favorite throwback and modern hits from Rock, Pop, Rocked-Up Oldies, Classic Rock and 80s, to Disco Pop and Hard Rock.

The Fuchery is bringing in 2024 on a high note with high energy and debauchery from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This group of local musicians plays with no script, running songs the crowd enjoys by request or singing songs they know off the cusp.

Guests can also enjoy $4 Yuengling Flight bottles, $10 flatbreads and specialty cocktails at The Hive Taphouse on Saturday December 30, Sunday, December 31 and Monday, January 1.

Guests can sail into paradise just outside of The Hive Taphouse with the Aloha 2024 Hawaiian Luau at Embers Terrace on Sunday, December 31. Starting at 6:00 p.m., Tropical drinks will be served and the fire pits will warm up the night while ‘Sugar Ray’ Nemetz helps ring in the new year.

FREE SLOT PLAY FOR A YEAR

Six lucky Momentum members will have the chance to win $12,000 each in Free Slot Play! Momentum members can earn entries from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, December 25, until 10:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, and every Status Point earned during this time-frame counts as one entry into the contest.

On Monday, December 25, Momentum members can earn 25X entries and on December 27, 29 and 30, 10X entries can be earned.

The drawings take place on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Winners will receive $1,000 in Free Slot Play each month during 2024. Momentum members can visit the Casino Cashier on property for official rules and additional details.

NYE @ MOLLY O’SHEAS

Molly O’Sheas is ringing in 2024 with refreshing drink specials!

On Friday, December 29, guests can enjoy a $4.50 Black and Tan from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Blue Moon drafts are available in a 20 oz. pour for $4.50 on Saturday, December 30 from Noon to 7:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy 20 oz. Miller Lite Drafts for $4.50 all day long on Sunday, December 31. Featured cocktails Sailor’s Sunset and Tropical Paradise will be available on December 30 and December 31.

New Year’s Eve at Molly O’Sheas also includes a live performance from THE JOB Unplugged. From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., THE JOB Unplugged plays the best hits from the 80s and 90s.

NYE @ PEARL SUSHI BAR

Drink specials at Pearl Sushi Bar include half-priced martinis from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29 and $6.00 sake-tinis from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30.

Pearl Sushi Bar will be open for special holiday hours on Sunday, December 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The featured cocktail on December 30 and December 31 is the decadent Bailey’s Mint Martini.

NYE @ RUSTIC KITCHEN

Guests can let Rustic Kitchen do the cooking while enjoying all-inclusive cooking shows!

The menu on Friday, December 29 includes a classic French onion soup, and Beef Wellington, filled with mushroom duxelles and prosciutto, served with fingerling potatoes, sauteed spinach and presented with a port wine reduction. Dessert is a chocolate pecan pie with a red wine pairing.

On Saturday, December 30 and December 31, dinner starts with jumbo lump crab stuffed shrimp with a lemon beuree blanc. The main course is peppercorn-crusted filet mignon served with a butter poached lobster tail. Dessert is strawberry champagne cake, plus guests can enjoy Los Señores Cabernet Sauvignon and a special champagne toast!

Reservations are required to attend cooking shows at Rustic Kitchen.

NYE @ SUNBURST BAR

Those who want to celebrate the new year right in the center of the action can visit Sunburst Bar, where DJ Tommy will keep the party going all night long. Requests are encouraged!

NYE @ WISECRACKERS

WiseCrackers Comedy Club is ending 2023 on a hilarious note with two shows at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., headlined by Julia Scotti. Guests may recognize Julia from America’s Got Talent, Showtime’s Funny Women of a Certain Age, and documentary Funny That Way.

This comical doubleheader features funnyman and Erie native Mike Stankiewicz and is hosted by Emmy award-winner and published author Scott Bruce. Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. show are $25 and tickets to the 10:00 p.m. show are $30. Ticket price for the 10:00 p.m. show includes party favors and a champagne toast.

NYE @ ELECTRIC ROASTING COMPANY

Guests looking to start 2024 on a sweet note can stop by Electric Roasting Company on Monday, January 1, for the Hot Cocoa Extravaganza! Special hot chocolate flavors include bananas foster, peanut butter, gingerbread and mint white chocolate. Plus, Momentum members can earn 2X Status Points by playing their favorite slots and table games!

Endless Midnight is an initiative that showcases the spirit of joy, community, and boundless entertainment at Mohegan destinations across North America, including our Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre and their abundance of NYE activities.