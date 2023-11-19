Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar features a special “Taste of Fall” menu through Thanksgiving Eve, including popular dishes such as the Cedar Plank Salmon and more.

MOOSIC — Farm-to-table restaurant franchise, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a special fall tasting menu for $39 per person at all eight of its locations through November 22.

As consumers across the country deal with inflation and rising costs from every direction, Restaurateur Dave Magrogan’s Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar provides an opportunity to share value with loyal customers. The Northeastern restaurant chain, with one of its eight locations on Montage Mountain, works with several purveyor partners to source the highest quality seasonal ingredients at costs that allow the company to offer bountiful seasonal meals at a reasonable price.

“Taste of Fall” features an entire three-course dinner menu for $39 per person, which runs through Wednesday, November 22, the night before Thanksgiving.

Included in the fall-centric menu is Harvest’s best-selling award-winning Butternut Squash Soup, as well as their Pork Potstickers, Sesame Chicken, and incredibly popular Cedar Plank Salmon.

Other menu options include a variety of first-course soups, including Mushroom Bisque; and Three-Bean Chili; as well as Seasonal Hummus; and General Tso’s Cauliflower “Wings.”

Other main dishes include Braised Beef Short Ribs; Plant-Based Autumn Pot Pie; and Spicy Shrimp Noodle Bowl. To cap off the meal, guests can choose any seasonally-inspired dessert from the menu.

“It seems that inflation costs have driven the average entrée price up at most restaurants to $40 or more these days, so we are thrilled to source the highest quality ingredients possible to deliver an exceptional three-course dinner experience to our guests,” said Magrogan.

Those looking to book a table for the “Taste of Fall” should call their local Harvest Seasonal Grill & Bar location or book online to make a reservation.