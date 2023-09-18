MOUNTAIN TOP — The Rotary Club of Mountain Top holds “The Taste of the Mountain – Wine Festival” on Saturday, October 7. Join them for a day of fun, entertainment, delicious food, and unlimited wine tastings.

Attend this fall wine festival at the outdoor grounds of the American Legion Post 781, 1550 Henry Drive in Mountain Top. The event will run 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The represented wineries, breweries, and distilleries will include Collini, Kulpont Winery, Twisted Roots Hard Cider, Wine O’Clock Somewhere, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Honey Hole, Cellar Beast, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, and Dead Man Walking Distillery.

Restaurants and food trucks include Whistle Stop Pizza, Mountain Top Pub and Eatery, Hot Dog Food Truck, Greek Food Truck, Brass Buckle Restaurant: Mexican Food. The featured vendors are Scentsy, Skinny Dippers, Boxes and Bows, Nature’s Wonder, Chole Calico Creations, 21 Bags, Paparazzi, Mary Kay, Sinfully Healthy, Tarot by Thomas.

There will also be live music from Tangerine Dreams and “Rice Crew Music.

State Representative Alec J. Ryncavage, Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver and State Representative Mike Cabell; Sundance Vacations, Fidelity Bank, ‘The Wire Guys’, VA Pets, and Screen Printing USA are sponsors of the Rotary Club of Mountain Top’s wine-tasting event.

The first 500 pre-sale tickets are entered to win a trip to Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head! Winner drawn on stage just before 2:00 p.m. at the October 7 event. Must be present to win.

To learn more and find tickets for “The Taste of the Mountain – Wine Festival”” visit their event website at https://tasteofthemountain.wixsite.com/1007/ or go to the Rotary Club of Mountain Top page on Facebook.