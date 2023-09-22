The Serpent Underneath is a new post-progressive hardcore band that just dropped their first single, just featured on 979X’s Locals Only radio show.

In the beginning of 2023, The Serpent Underneath arrived on the scene as a brand new post-progressive hardcore band based out of NEPA. Now, their music’s already hitting the Sunday radio on 979X’s weekly Locals Only show.

Derek Keeler (vocals), Dominick Wayda (lead guitarist), and Stewart Hoffman (bassist) have all known each other since high school. Wayda was in a few bands over the years, but when he was feeling frustrated with his latest project, he called up Keeler to start a band together. Keeler said he’d been waiting to hear those words from Wayda since high school!

The Serpent Underneath first started with just the three of them until they rounded out their band with Ian Chandler on drums and Jay Goss as rhythm guitarist. On January 3, all five finally began jamming together as a complete five-piece band and from then on, it just felt right.

Their first and latest single, “DTA,” is also the band’s first ever to be featured on 979X’s Locals Only show…or any radio show for that matter! The band couldn’t be more excited to hear their song playing for all to hear.

Keeler describes their first release as one of those high-energy songs but with a deeper meaning. Keeler said Wayda started writing the track about a year ago prior to The Serpent Underneath becoming a band. Although the single actually started as a larger commentary on the government itself, Keeler sees it on a more personal level as well.

““DTA” was written with an important modern lesson involved. It says don’t trust anyone — but really don’t trust people just because you feel obligated to. Don’t trust family just because they’re your family, don’t trust friends just because they’re you’re friends,” said frontman Derek Keeler.

It’s an original, maybe even controversial message, but a poignant one. After receiving positive feedback on “DTA,” The Serpent Underneath decided to work towards their very first full-length album. The Serpent Underneath hopes to release their freshman record in the beginning of 2024.

Keeler says they’re aiming for 10 to 12 tracks and already have eight in the works. Wayda already had a few potential songs in the chamber, so they’re all now taking time to recycle unused material and string together brand-new pieces.

“It goes different just about every time.” said Derek Keeler of their creative process. “Slowly we put puzzle pieces together until we have something we think is a really great song.”

All five bandmates get together at least once a week to practice at Chandler’s house to labor on new music. As for what they aim to accomplish with The Serpent Underneath, Keeler says it’s all about the people and looking ahead to the future.

“We just want people to feel like — even though they have specific things going on in their lives — they shouldn’t feel alone,” said Keeler.

Bibliophiles may recognize The Serpent Underneath’s namesake as a memorable quote pulled from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The piece of dialogue spoken by Lady MacBeth reads, “Look like the innocent flower, but be the serpent under’t”.

The line always intrigued Keeler so when he went to check its availability to use as a band name, he couldn’t believe no one had taken it yet! When Keeler brought the idea to Wayda, the guitarist couldn’t be more serendipitously surprised.

“He told me he also has an album name from the same play!” said Keeler. Now, I won’t spoil the intended album name before its official drop, but it conveys a similar sentiment and involves a small, pointy weapon.

The Serpent Underneath continues spreading the word and honing their craft. They even all attended Scranton Apocalypse Fest together at The Pavilion at Montage and treated the metalcore day as homework. They’re thinking beyond simply band practice, The Serpent Underneath is proud of what they’re creating together and where they’re headed next.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Derek Keeler.

Earlier this year, The Serpent Underneath played an Open Mic Night at Wayne’s World in Dallas. They also played a private mini-festival show with Crybaby Cult, Cowboy Killer, Shocker, and more which really allowed them to get their feet wet live together on stage. “It was a learning experience for all of us,” said Keeler. “Everybody had a hand in helping.”

The band looks forward to playing more live shows in the near future. For now, they’ll continue bearing down on the anticipated album and maybe even drop another single before you know it.

Their first single “DTA” is now available for streaming on all listening platforms. You can follow The Serpent Underneath on social media and keep an ear out for their new music (along with other local rockers) on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sundays starting at 7:00 p.m.