SCRANTON — Owners behind rootbeer company Parlor Beverages, John Phillips, Josh Balz, and Mat Giordano, stopped by NEPA Youth Shelter to drop off donations and express support for this important local resource in Scranton.

Parlor Beverages picked this non-profit organization to benefit from their Community Impact Fund because it’s a cause dear to their hearts. Just like NEPA Youth Shelter, they too are real and unapologetic with a positive mission.

NEPA Youth Shelter does everything in its power to help provide local teens with safety, security, food, and community. What Executive Director & Founder Maureen Maher-Gray and her volunteers accomplish with what they have…is truly remarkable! NEPA Youth Shelter provides snacks and dinner every night, art classes, clothing exchanges, laundry services, bathrooms, educational support, counseling, computers/printing, a recording studio, game rooms, and anything they possibly can to unaccompanied youth in our community, mainly ages 14 through 19.

For five years now on Scranton’s Wyoming Ave, they’ve welcomed youth from all backgrounds and upheld a safe space for LGBTQA+ youth. The shelter creates a community where teens can socialize, connect, and receive whatever they need to live a safe, healthy life.

Programs like this are integral in supporting our next generation. Everything that NEPA Youth Shelter gives clearly makes a huge positive impact on the lives of these kids at the most pivotal point in their lives.

In taking a tour of the shelter along with the owners of Parlor Beverages, I witnessed the radio-worthy music and incredible artwork that these teens created right here in the building. These kids are talented, especially when given the space to express themselves. But another thing I noticed was how proud Maher-Gray was of each one of her students for reaching their true potential. I mean, if this is what NEPA Youth Shelter can do with what they have now — imagine what amazing things they could do with a little bit more support.

Parlor Beverages brought $500 in clothing/food donations, as well as a $2000 check for NEPA Youth Shelter. They also presented NEPA Youth Shelter’s recording studio with a special edition Patty Parlor AllPedal overdrive to outfit the teens’ future music recordings.

Mat Giordano of Parlor Beverages presents Maureen Maher-Gray and NEPA Youth Shelter’s recording studio with a Special Edition Patty Parlor AllPedal overdrive pedal.

Mental health and children/youth resources are a top focus for Parlor Beverages’ Community Impact Fund. NEPA Youth Shelter received the second donation from their non-endowment fund run by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, the first went to Children’s Service Center’s HOPE program.

It’s incredible to see some of our heaviest hitters in local entrepreneurship getting behind this crucial cause. Parlor Beverages is an independent soda company, founded by five of the coolest business leaders in the area.

John Phillips is the owner of MCR Productions and 900 Management who can often be found managing tours of major artists across the world. Josh Balz, former member of Motionless in White, turned himself into an international brand and now owns The Strange & Unusual Oddities Parlor and Noir Dark Spirits — just to name a few projects. Mat Giordano is Creative Director and President of full service digital firm Pressure, Kris Jones is owner of LSEO and Co-founder of Special Guest App, and then finally, Aaron Burch is a member of Breaking Benjamin. These rockstar minds behind Parlor Beverages bring a fresh, punk-rock attitude to entrepreneurship in NEPA.

That’s what makes this community partnership such a perfect match. Owners of Parlor Beverages recognize the need for resources like NEPA Youth Shelter. They too remember having a hard time growing up and feeling like no one is there to help. Each owner marveled what a great impact a place like this may have had on them in their teen years.

Josh Balz said when he was a teenager, he was close to being put in the system, so supporting NEPA Youth Shelter means everything to him. “I wish there was all the resources in the world for them,” said Balz.

He says that’s why it has been so important to him to stay in the Scranton/Wilkes-Bare area. He wants use his success to continue giving back and helping grow the community he grew up in. “Why would you want to leave the place that made you?”

NEPA Youth Shelter provides all the help they can to our local youth in need so that they can go on to live happier and healthier lives. The shelter has created such a positive impact on its youth that former members like Jonathan Martinez, have returned to volunteer and continue giving back.

Parlor Beverages is proud to support NEPA Youth Shelter. The Scranton-based organization is always thankful to receive donations and volunteers. And if you’re not sure what to drop off, they would especially appreciate new non-white underwear, unscented moisturizer, and shampoos/conditioners for natural hair.

NEPA Youth Shelter also puts homeless teens in need in housing whenever they can help. Maher-Gray’s goal is to have their own facility that is an emergency shelter and also contains apartments for long-term clients. She says that if her kids ask for something, she and her team always find a way to help.

NEPA Youth Shelter will continue being a beacon of hope for the teenagers in our community who need them. To learn more about their mission, visit https://www.nepayouthshelter.org/.