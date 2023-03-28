SCRANTON — Bar Pazzo hosted their first annual Big Monday Pizza March Madness competition. Eight local chefs created unique artisanal and crazy pizzas and about 90 attendees tried each pizza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEPA Pizza Review (@nepapizzareview)

Guests voted for their favorite pizza, with the winner cutting down the net and having a banner with their name on it hoisted into the rafters. Chef Austin “Ike” Parry brought home the championship with his insane “John Thompson” pizza featuring Chinese takeout-style shrimp, scallions, garlic oil, and mumbo sauce. Chef John Tabone narrowly took second place, coming up only one vote short with with his “PJ Carlesimo” he describes as “Scranton’s own tomato pie” with shrimp, hot banana peppers, fresh sausage, and brick cheese.

Tabone was classy in defeat, heaping praise on winner Chef Austin, but it was clear that this event will live on! Tabone took to Instagram to let us know that he doesn’t plan on finishing second next year, which perfectly sums up the fun yet competitive spirit that captured the imagination of pizza lovers attending.

It was an amazingly well organized and lively event and a pleasure to be a part of. Truly an experience I’ll never forget and one I hope to attend again in the future.

– Jim Mirabelli, NEPA Pizza Review

Follow NEPA Pizza Review on Instagram and Facebook for all the tasty local updates!