A view of the sunset over Conyngham Valley from Valley Country Club.

The new fireplace in the clubhouse dining room.

Recent renovations to Sugarloaf’s historic Valley Country Club have resulted in the perfect venue for any event, according to the club’s general Manager Frank Radice.

“We hit a home run,” Radice said of the renovations.

“Our newly renovated bar area is the ideal area for any event,” Radice added during a recent tour of the clubhouse.

The expanded bar area, featuring a combination of wood and stone, along with a new fireplace, gives the area a rustic, lodge-type of feeling.

“It needed an upgrade. This appeals to every age, young and old,” the club’s general manager said of the bar area. “It’s the perfect area for weddings, bridal showers, reunions, funeral luncheons, any type of event.”

Radice pointed out that for weddings, the cocktail hour can be held in the spacious bar and the dinner in the dining room, both of which have spectacular views of the Conyngham Valley.

“We call it ‘dining with a view’,” Radice said. “The view sells itself.”

During spring, summer and fall, guests can take advantage of the clubhouse terrace which overlooks the golf course and also has a spectacular view. The terrace has both heaters and fire pits for chilly evenings.

Radice noted the club recently hired Martin Butkovsky as its executive chef.

“The hiring of our executive chef has been a game changer for the club,” Radice remarked. “We now have one of the best dining experience in northeast Pennsylvania. We offer great food, a great atmosphere and great service.”

The club also recently hired Taunya Baranousky as special events coordinator.

“Taunya has many years of experience to make your special event unforgettable,” Radice offered. “Everything is coming together for us to be the perfect venue, setting for that special day.”

The country club began as a nine-hole golf course in 1909. In 1929, the 18-hole course designed by renowned golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast opened. The country club was purchased five years ago by Anthony Salvaggio, who saw the need to modernize the venue. Renovations began in earnest about 18 months ago.

In addition to the clubhouse, there have been upgrades to the golf course, tennis courts, pool area and driving range. The club added pickleball courts and a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility.

“We’re the only country club in the area that offers all those amenities,” Radice pointed out.

The club’s professional is Clark Luis who has been with the course 42 years and is a member of the PGA National Rules Committee. The 18-hole championship course superintendent who is responsible for keeping it in top shape is Patrick Moran.

Anyone interested in scheduling an event at Valley Country Club can call Baranousky at 570-788-1113. For information about club membership call Radice at 570-233-5328.