As the fight against the coronavirus pandemic rages on, movie theaters have been empty and movie releases have been shuffled around. This week, Warner Bros. pushed back the release of the anticipated blockbuster “Wonder Woman 1984” to mid-August, and other summer titles like the musical “In The Heights” and the animated family movie “SCOOB!” have been removed from the calendar. They join “Black Widow,” “Mulan” and other potential blockbusters that have been pulled or postponed this year. In the wake of this, theaters have been closed, with many not knowing when they will reopen.

In an interview with Variety on Monday, John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, forecasted a dire situation.

“Overnight, we went from an industry that makes $15 billion a year — $11 billion in ticket sales and $4 billion in concessions — to one that is not going to make a penny for three or four months,” he told Variety.

As we find ourselves stuck at home, watching movies through a streaming service or cable, we are without the surreal experience of being in a theater. And many of those who make that feeling wonderful are without work. Drive-in season is on the horizon, but even that has been delayed.

It may be awhile before things return to normal and we can fill the theaters again. In the meantime, here are ways you can support love movie theaters and workers.

Buy gift cards

They’re not just for birthdays and holidays. If going to the movies is part of your monthly habits, and your finances still allow for a day of entertainment, consider purchasing a gift card that is the amount of a night out. For example, you’re a family of four who would be viewing the upcoming “Trolls 2: World Tour,” still set for a theatrical release April 10. To see it at R/C Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre on a Saturday evening would cost about $33 for two adults and two children. Add popcorn and other concessions and it becomes over $50. Buy a gift card for that amount and go back to the movies with it once they open again. You can buy gift cards online for Cinemark at www.cinemark.com/gift-cards or visit www.rctheatres.com/giftcards to find out how to buy cards for Movies 14.

Become a member

Independent nonprofit theaters like the Dietrich in Tunkhannock rely on other means besides movie tickets to generate financial support. The Dietrich has already postponed its popular spring festivals and other events were canceled. Its levels of annual membership, from $35 for an individual to $2,500 for a top-notch Visionary, help bring movies to the theater and offer an array of incentives and discounts. Visit www.dietrichtheater.com/dietrich.aspx?id=220 for details on membership.

Support theater workers and films

Film studio Oscilloscope Laboratories is offering a deal that helps theater workers who have lost their jobs in the wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, it gives your digital library a boost. For $50, you can download 10 movies to own, and $10 goes to the Cinema Workers Solidarity Fund. Called the Circle of Quarantine, the titles from the Brooklyn, New York-based independent distributor has something for everyone. In celebration of Women’s History Month, you may consider films directed by women like Anna Biller’s “The Love Witch,” Lynne Ramsay’s “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” Anna Rose Holmer’s “The Fits” and Kelly Reichardt’s “Wendy and Lucy” and “Meek’s Cutoff.” For a list of more titles or to make a purchase, visit store.oscilloscope.net/products/circle-of-quarantine.

The Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock remains closed due to coronavirus concerns. Support the independent nonprofit theater by purchasing an annual membership. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_90441574_204800394128531_3268936528524476416_n.jpg.optimal.jpg The Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock remains closed due to coronavirus concerns. Support the independent nonprofit theater by purchasing an annual membership.

By Tamara Dunn tdunn@timesleader.com