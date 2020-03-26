PA update on COVID-19; 560 new positives; Luzerne County at 36

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday confirmed that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

Luzerne County now has 36 confirmed cases and Lackawanna County has 28 cases.

The department also reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 16. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 1,687 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative, and 16 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth

