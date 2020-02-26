G-Trendy hopes to spread positivity with lyrical hip-hop

HAZLETON — A rapper from Hazleton says his music is all about celebration.

And what exactly is G-Trendy celebrating?

Life, he says. And it’s something he’s looking to explore on his upcoming mixtape.

“I celebrate because I made it out, and my life could’ve ended up differently,” he said.

G-Trendy, born Michael Scott, is a 29-year-old emcee who was originally from northern New Jersey. Like many in hip-hop, G-Trendy says his life growing up was a difficult one. According to him, he grew up around poverty and drug addiction, and it made him want to get out.

“It kind of made me sick,” he said.

After falling in love with music in 2009, the emcee said he became fascinated by attempting to write the “storyline” behind his life.

Taking inspiration from lyrical rappers like Nas, 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G. and Nipsey Husle, G-Trendy said he wants to make positive party music.

“We’re still partying, but we’re doing it in a responsible way,” he said.

Linking up with Hazleton-based producer and emcee Nate WILL, G-Trendy says the team will be putting out G-Trendy’s first mixtape, called “Trendy,” as early as June.

According to him, “Trendy” will revolve not only around positivity and celebration, but will also serve as an attempt to stand out. G-Trendy says his stage name comes from his reputation as a trend-setter, and he hopes the mixtape will reflect that.

“If you have a trend to you, you stick out,” he said. “I just wanna do things different.”

One of the things that G-Trendy says makes him different is his focus on giving back to the community.

Last year, he said he threw a rap show that gave local performers the opportunity to spit bars, and half of the proceeds went straight to Big Brothers Big Sisters. He also has plans to throw a back-to-school bash and charity events to benefit the homeless population.

“I’m a softie for people who don’t have a lot,” he said. “I feel like I wanna do more.”

As of right now, you can find some of G-Trendy’s singles on SoundCloud and YouTube, and “Trendy” will be available on major streaming services upon release.

Michael “G-Trendy” Scott, a Hazleton-based rapper, said he is looking to “celebrate life” with an upcoming mixtape. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_72c01b4c-3da8-4641-8ea3-e283b3ae5ef6.jpeg Michael “G-Trendy” Scott, a Hazleton-based rapper, said he is looking to “celebrate life” with an upcoming mixtape. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_72c01b4c-3da8-4641-8ea3-e283b3ae5ef6.jpeg-1-.jpg

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan