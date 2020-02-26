EDITOR’S NOTE: The Times Leader previously reported on the special events connected to the Dietrich Theater’s annual Winter Fest in Tunkhannock, but here is a list of film synopses and show times to help you plan which of the 22 movies you might want to see before the three-week festival ends on March 12. Tickets are $8.50 per show.

Admission is free to a film discussion set for 1 p.m. March 13 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

63 Up. The most recent film in an award-winning documentary series from director Michael Apted, who every seven years visits a group of people whose lives he has been following since 1964, when they were 7 years old. Each has a story to tell and life lessons to divulge. Show times are noon March 1; 7:15 p.m. March 4; 2 p.m. March 7; noon March 11.

Bombshell. Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Margot Robbie. Based on the real scandal at Fox News, the story follows the women who brought down the man who created a workplace that enabled years of sexual harassment. Show times are 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28; 4:30 p.m. March 3; 7:30 p.m. March 6; 7 p.m. March 8; noon March 10.

By the Grace of God: Fervent church-goer Alexandre learns that the priest who abused him when he was a Boy Scout is still working with children. He and two other victims of the priest go to great lengths to denounce the perpetrator and the institution that protected him. In French with English subtitles. Show times are 2:15 p.m. Feb. 29; 4 p.m. March 8; noon March 12.

The Current War: A story of cutthroat competition between Thomas Edison, the inventor on the verge of bringing electricity to Manhattan, and businessman George Westinghouse, who believes he and his partner, Nikolai Tesla, have a superior idea. Show times are 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27; 7 p.m. March 3; 2:15 p.m. March 9.

Dark Waters: A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. He risks everything to expose the truth. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; 2:30 p.m. March 6: 2:30 p.m. March 12.

Edie: Rebelling against her daughter’s wish for her to move into assisted living, Edie embarks on a trip to climb the world-famous Mt. Suliven in the Scottish highlands. A young camping shop owner serves as her guide as she makes her dreams come true. Show times are 5 p.m. March 1; 2:15 p.m. March 3; noon March 7; 2:30 p.m. March 9.

Fantastic Fungi: This consciousness-shifting film takes us on a journey through time and scale into the earth beneath our feet and the beauty of the fungi kingdom. Show times are noon Feb. 27; noon Feb. 29; 7 p.m March 5; noon March 8; 2:30 p.m. March 10; 2:30 p.m. March 12.

Frankie: Three generations of a European family gather for one last vacation in a fabled town in Portugal, where the fairy-tale setting brings about everyone’s most romantic impulses. Show times are 2:30 p.m. March 2; noon March 5; 4:30 p.m. March 7; noon March 9. In French and English with subtitles.

Harriet: Based on the inspirational life of iconic American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Starring Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Show times are 2:15 p.m Feb. 27; 7 p.m. March 2; noon March 6 and 5 p.m. March 11.

A Hidden Life: Based on real events, this is the story of an unsung hero, an Austrian peasant farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. In English and German with subtitles. Show times are 4:15 p.m. Feb. 28; 2:30 p.m. March 3; 6:30 p.m. March 7.

Jojo Rabbit. A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Jojo must confront his blind nationalism, aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28; noon March 2; 2:30 p.m. March 6; 4:30 p.m. March 12. In English and German with subtitles.

The Lighthouse. A hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers stranded on a remote New England island in the 1890s. When the ferry does not arrive to pick them up, their growing dread lead them to each believe the other is out to get him. Show times are noon Feb. 28; 5 p.m March 4; 10 p.m. March 7; 7 p.m. March 10.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. A musical biography of one of the most successful female singers of the 20th century. With appearances by Ronstadt and colleagues Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and many others. Show times are noon Feb. 27; 9:45 p.m. Feb. 29; 2:30 p.m. March 2; 2:30 p.m. March 5; noon March 9 and 7 p.m. March 12.

Midnight Family. The Ochoa family runs a private ambulance in Mexico City, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. An enthralling and disquieting glimpse of health care in modern Mexico. In Spanish with English subtitles. Show times are noon Feb. 28; 7:15 p.m. March 1; 2:30 p.m. March 5.

Pain and Glory. Starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, the film tells of a series of encounters a film director experiences near the end of his life. In Spanish with English subtitles. Show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 26; noon March 2; noon March 6; 4:30 p.m. March 10.

Parasite. Academy Award winner for Best Picture. The Park family, who are the picture of aspirational wealth, and the Kim family, rich is street smarts but not much else, form a symbiotic relationship. Show times: 7 p.m. Feb. 27; 2:30 p.m. March 1; 2:15 p.m. March 4; 7:30 p.m. March 11. In Korean with English subtitles.

Raise Hell: The Life and Times Of Molly Ivins. The story of media firebrand Molly Ivins, who took on Good Old Boy corruption wherever she found it, trading conventional relationships and intimacy for beer, a solid typewriter and boots made for muckraking Show times are 2:15 p.m. Feb. 27; noon March 3 and 4:30 p.m. March 9.

Richard Jewell. Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events. The world is introduced to the security guard who reported finding a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Show times are noon Feb. 26; noon March 3; 5 p.m. March 6; 7 p.m. March 9.

The Song of Names. Nine-year-old Martin’s brother, a violin prodigy, vanishes hours before his debut concert. A lifetime later, a young violinist shows Martin, now 56, a flourish that could only have been taught by his brother. This triggers Martin’s overseas search for his lost brother. Show times are 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28; 4:30 p.m. March 2; noon March 10.

To Be of Service. Remarkable life changes result for the lucky veterans who are paired with a service dog, whose unconditional love helps those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Show times are 2:15 p.m. Feb. 28; 4:30 p.m. March 5; noon March 12.

Uncut Gems. Starring Adam Sandler is his most dramatic role to date. A crime thriller about a charismatic New York City jeweler who must perform a precarius, high-wire act, balancing business, family and encroaching adversaries. Show times are 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26; 5 p.m. Feb. 29; noon March 5; 9:45 p.m. March 6; 2:30 p.m. March 11.

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes. In 1956, four years before Jane Goodall ventured into the world of chimpanzees, 23-year-old biologist Anne Innis Dagg made an unprecedented solo journey to South Africa to study giraffes. In this movie, Dagg retraces her steps to see the devastating reality giraffes are facing today. Show times are 5 p.m. Feb. 26; noon March 4; 2 p.m. March 8; 2:30 p.m. March 10.

