Celtic folk and bluegrass band Black Sage Project to play multiple shows this Saturday

If you’re looking to get down to your roots this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Black Sage Project invites you to join them in celebration with traditional Celtic folk music and original bluegrass ballads. The performances will be held this Saturday, March 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at K’s Inn, Deposit, N.Y., and from 8 to 10 p.m. at Irving Cliff Brewery, Honesdale.

The Black Sage Project is a multi-genre NEPA-based musical group comprised of Dave Ingerson (vocals, lead guitar), Bonnie Ingerson (vocals, bells/wrenches, whistles, bodhrán), Ron Huber (banjo, upright bass), Ken Huber (upright bass, tuba), Donny Thompson (mandolin, guitar), Sarah Thompson (banjo) and Bruce Johnson (fiddle, upright bass).

Beginning in 2001, the Black Sage Project now has a regular rotating cast of musicians and instruments and the band’s repertoire includes, but is not limited to, bluegrass, gospel, Celtic and American folk music (original and traditional) and historical-based songwriting and composition.

Founding member Dave Ingerson has been a musician for almost 40 years and is recognized as a historical songwriter by multiple historical societies throughout the area, including the Center for Anti-Slavery Studies, Montrose. His compositions based on local history include “The Edgerton Project” (Archbald), “Have You Seen the Streets of Honesdale?,” “Timber and Coal” (Forest City), “The Twin Shaft Mine Disaster” (Pittston) and “Mud Run Train Disaster of 1888” (Avoca). All original songs by the Black Sage Project are true to fact, supplemented by authentic historical documents gathered locally.

When meeting with Black Sage Project recently for a private rehearsal at The Patriot House, a colonial-style log cabin bed and breakfast located in the heart of Susquehanna County and occasional recording spot for the band, members had much to say about tradition and education through music.

For bassist Ken Huber, 19, who plays in the Black Sage Project alongside his father, Ron, bluegrass is more than just a musical genre.

“The tradition of playing bluegrass has been passed down in my family now for four generations. It’s important to put time aside to learn a particular skill. Continuing to learn by playing in this band has only reinforced my belief in the power of music. Music doesn’t just influence, it teaches,” said Huber.

Vocalist Bonnie Ingerson believes that story-telling through song is a much-needed and relevant, yet neglected, tool within today’s society.

“Children rarely learn about local history anymore in school. The stories and lessons are lost if they are not salvaged and retold with purpose and sound, as we are accomplishing with the Black Sage Project,” she said.

During rehearsal, guitarist Dave Ingerson spoke fondly of the bond between band members and gave reasoning for their adamant stance on traditional roots and authentic sound.

“We are all depend upon each other and learn from each other. That’s what it’s all about, staying within traditional roots while being able to find diversity in sound. Music is so diverse, it should be based on what you have accomplished in life and what you have learned in order to add the historical value of the music community. What we do is teach and educate the public. Pennsylvania has a story and we are telling it one song at a time,” he said.

For more information on Black Sage Project or to view live performances, visit their official Facebook page.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_black-sage-project-billboard-9.jpg Submitted photo Band members of Black Sage Project from left to right: Ron Huber, Ken Huber, Don Thompson, Dave Ingerson (back row) and Bonnie Ingerson (up front). Currently, banjo-player Sarah Thompson and fiddle-player Bruce Johnson are away at college.

By Alicia Belch [email protected]