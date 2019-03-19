West Scranton native Mike Kunda is ‘The Pretender’: documentary showing slated for this Saturday

What West Scranton-native Michael Kunda, 50, does for a living is nothing short of fantastical.

By living his life as Rocky Balboa, Kunda has inspired many others to follow their passions, no matter how outlandish they may seem.

The NEPA-premiere of the 2018 award-winning documentary, “The Pretender,” directed by Jim Tosacano and based on the life of Michael Kunda, will be held at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Ritz Theater in downtown Scranton during the third annual NEPA Film Festival (March 22 to 24). A Q&A with Kunda and filmmakers will follow.

Kunda has faced adversity since childhood. Having had an interest in superheroes, his father would fashion him costumes, which Kunda would then wear underneath his regular school uniform. Different from other children, he was a self-described “loner,” which is why he initially fell in love with the Rocky Balboa character.

“I dealt with a lot of school-yard bullies. I couldn’t back up my big mouth when sticking up for myself, you know? When I first saw ‘Rocky’ and watched him fight Apollo and lose, that taught me that life is all about personal victory. Rocky did not do the best that fight, but he did his own personal best. I wanted to live my life like Rocky after that, with the heart, dedication and loyalty that keeps you going despite life’s challenges,” said Kunda.

Kunda and director Jim Toscano met back in 2006 in Philadelphia during the reinstallment of the Rocky statue and the idea for a documentary about Kunda was born and then unfortunately, put on the back burner for some time. After Kunda won the national Rocky look-a-like contest, production for “The Pretender” gained momentum and filming spanned over five years.

“Of course, it was a lifestyle change. My wife is a very private person so our dynamics shifted for a bit. It’s all worth it in the end. Toscano and filmmaker Danny Gianino would come out four or five times a year and stay for up to a week until we finished the filming aspect of the production. Completion is certainly the most challenging part, especially for a documentary that was originally proposed to be 15 minutes long,” said Kunda.

Kunda assists fellow Rocky fanatics in crossing items off their bucket list by hosting the “Yo, Philly! Rocky Film Tour” year-round. He also keeps in touch with Sylvester Stallone, whom he has met on numerous occasions. For more information on the tours, visit Kunda’s official website at www.theyorockyfilmtour.net.

“What I hope the audience takes away from this movie about my life is never be afraid to live your passion. A dream is much more than that if you just do it, just try! Support from a good partner is necessary to staying strong. Share your story with others and strive to inspire by doing what you love the most,” Kunda said.

To purchase tickets to “The Pretender,” other films or all-day passes for the NEPA Film Festival, visit www.nepafilmfestival.com.

Stallone gives Kunda a ‘punch’ as they pose alongside Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Kunda-Stallone-1-.jpg Stallone gives Kunda a ‘punch’ as they pose alongside Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Photos courtesy of Michael Kunda Mike Kunda and Sylvester Stallone stop to take a photo together during Stallone’s rewelcoming to the city of Philadelphia in April of 2018. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_The-Pretender-stallone-2-.jpg Mike Kunda and Sylvester Stallone stop to take a photo together during Stallone’s rewelcoming to the city of Philadelphia in April of 2018. Photos courtesy of Michael Kunda Shown above is the official poster for documentary film ‘The Pretender’ starring West Scranton native Michael Kunda. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_11x17_Pretender-poster.jpg Shown above is the official poster for documentary film ‘The Pretender’ starring West Scranton native Michael Kunda. Film poster by Mike Carter and Jim Toscano