NEPA Cannabis Club has temporary home at Big Yield Hydroponics

SCRANTON – NEPA Cannabis Club and the nonprofit Crowd Pow Wow Proud will have a new home for the time being.

Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival founders Jeff and Mandy Zick have opened the doors of their Scranton-based business, Big Yield Hydroponics, after-hours to NEPA Cannabis Club and its patients after issues arose at the club’s Larksville location.

“No one should be locked out of their care-providing facility, especially in the cold. We are giving the patients of NEPA Cannabis Club a temporary home until they figure it out,” said Jeff Zick.

Both the NEPA Cannabis Club and and the Zicks work year-round to help locals obtain their medical marijuana cards or caretaker licenses, as well as obtain financial aid for their prescriptions.

A meet-and-greet to discuss future plans for the NEPA Cannabis Club’s temporary home at Big Yield Hydroponics was held Feb. 11. Jeff and Mandy Zick, certified medical marijuana caregiver, will oversee patient health, help new customers obtain their medical cards and facilitate informational events/work sessions. Also discussed was the work schedule for NEPA Cannabis Club President Sabrina Smith.

NEPA Cannabis Club members and Pa. medical marijuana card holders will be able to receive their regular care at Big Yield Hydroponics after shop hours (beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Monday).

“This is a safe space for patients to obtain their card, get to know what products work for them, medicate and socialize, share their stories with others. The NEPA Cannabis Club had a 4,400-square-foot facility. We will do what we can here until they resume their regular hours,” said Mandy Zick.

For more information on services and events, follow Zick Productions on Facebook.

Located at 127 W. Market Street in Scranton, Big Yield Hydroponics will temporarily host the NEPA Cannabis Club after-hours. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_big-yield.jpg Located at 127 W. Market Street in Scranton, Big Yield Hydroponics will temporarily host the NEPA Cannabis Club after-hours. Photo courtesy of Big Yield Hydroponics