Olyphant singer donates profits to benefit national monument

OLYPHANT — A singer based in Olyphant is putting her talents to good use by donating the funds of a record she recorded to a national monument threatened by recent federal policy changes.

Francesca Creavy, 20, recently recorded an EP entitled “The Re(Cover) Project” as a collaborative effort with the Moscow-based Crimson Tears.

The record originally just started as a fun project to “get to know each other and have fun,” Creavy said, but then the inevitable question of what to do with the songs came up.

“We figured, ‘Why not put these songs to good use?’“she said.

Creavy, along with her older sister, Alexa, 25, decided to donate proceeds from sales of the record to the Bears Ears Coalition, a group dedicated to preserving the Bears Ears National Monument, located in Utah.

The monument was established under President Barack Obama, but a sweeping rollback of monument lands under President Donald Trump has shrunk the monument, leaving much of the protected land open to mining.

The Creavy sisters said they hope their contribution, no matter how small, can prevent the area from being destroyed by mining.

“It totally destroys a place,” Alexa said, pointing to the effects mining has had on Northeastern Pennsylvania. “Having grown up with the effects, we don’t want that to happen to other people.”

Those interested in hearing covers of songs by artists such as The Beatles and Dolly Parton — and want to help the cause — can find the record at www.francescacreavey.com.

