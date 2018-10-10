Tunkhannock Harvest and Wine Festival offers fall fun for grown-ups

TUNKHANNOCK — Fall fun isn’t just for the kids.

What better way to celebrate the fall harvest season than with wine, music, charity and fellowship?

The Tunkhannock Rotary Club is hosting their 11th annual Harvest and Wine Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock.

This event features over 50 wine, food, and artisan craft vendors. Rock tribute cover bands, Popstar Drive (formerly amRadio) and Infinity, will perform throughout the day. Shuttles from Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and other select locations will be available for those out of town wishing to attend. Each wine served at the tastings will be available for purchase to enjoy at home.

Ron Furman, director and membership chair of the Tunkhannock Rotary Club, says this event has gained much momentum over the past few years.

“We have people come each year from in-state, but many of our attendees travel from New York, Maryland, and New England,” he said. “We decided to limit the seating to 3,800 because clean-up is extensive. However, we always have volunteers who hang around afterward to help and last year we collected around 13,000 glass bottles for recycling.”

Furman explained that the Tunkhannock Rotary Harvest and Wine Festival takes place in the name of charity.

“Before this event, much of the money we raised for local organizations came from auction donations. It still wasn’t enough to support everything we wanted to accomplish.

“The Harvest and Wine Festival proceeds go directly to the Tunkhannock Library, Interfaith Friends, and the Dietrich Theatre among other organizations. This festival is a great way to fundraise, but it’s also a peaceful day, planned specifically so the community can come out and experience a mixture of everything,” he said.

Tickets for this 21+ event are advanced-sale only and can be purchased online at the Rotary website or at selection locations. General admission is $25 and includes a commemorative wine glass. Attendees may bring their own pop-up chair and cooler. Rotary Lounge tickets are set at $45, and include early admission, a commemorative wine glass, wine tastings, and sheltered seating. A valid photo ID is required.

An aerial view of the annual Tunkhannock Harvest and Wine Festival captures the changing leaves of the Endless Mountains https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Tunkhannock-Harvest-and-Wine-2-2-1-1.jpg An aerial view of the annual Tunkhannock Harvest and Wine Festival captures the changing leaves of the Endless Mountains Photos courtesy Glenn Holcombe Festival-goers refill their commemorative wine glasses throughout the day https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Tunkhannock-Harvest-and-Wine-1-1-1-1.jpg Festival-goers refill their commemorative wine glasses throughout the day Photos courtesy Glenn Holcombe Maiolatesi Wine Cellars serve wine and smiles at their tasting tent https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_harvest-and-wine-3-1-1-1.jpg Maiolatesi Wine Cellars serve wine and smiles at their tasting tent Photos courtesy Glenn Holcombe

By Alicia Belch [email protected]

IF YOU GO What: Tunkhannock Harvest and Wine Festival When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Lazybrook Park, 2 Overlook Dr., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 Tickets: Advanced-sale only. $25 for general admission, $45 for Rotary Lounge admission. Buy online at www.tunkhannockrotary.org or locally at Nimble Hill Winery, Antonio’s Pizzeria, Gay’s True Value, and Community Bank in Tunkhannock.

Reach Alicia Belch at 570-991-6119

Reach Alicia Belch at 570-991-6119