Elysburg hosts the first ever Bigfoot & Cryptid Festival in Central Pennsylvania on August 12 for mythical-creature lovers far and wide.

ELYSBURG — The first annual Central Pennsylvania Bigfoot and Cryptid Festival will be held August 12, at the All Homes Day Park on Memorial Avenue in Elysburg. The event will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Festival organizer Gwendolyn Purcell claims that “Pennsylvania is the third highest state in bigfoot reports with Washington and California being first and second. There are a lot of festivals and conferences on the western side of the state. I wanted to bring something closer to home so people interested in the subject, could attend.”

Bigfoot guest speakers include Matt Arner, Daniel Benoit, Michael Cook, and Sean Forker. Paranormal researcher Maxim W. Furek will discuss his paranormal book, “Coal Region Hoodoo,” containing several chapters on, what he calls, “The Bigfoot Enigma.”

Brendon Brown and Chuck Larson of Catskill Appalachian Research Collective are set to MC the festival and keep paranormal-lovers entertained throughout the day.

Over twenty-five vendors and five food trucks also be present, as well as a live broadcast by Big Country Radio from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Bigfoot costumed person will also on hand to really get attendees into the supernatural mindset of the day.

The event is presented by Got Knockers, an organization started by Gwendolyn Purcell after she had her own bigfoot sighting in February of 2021.

