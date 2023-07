This week in rock headlines Mike Duffy and Gabby Lang talk about all the grunge rock featured the Yellowjackets soundtrack, Bullet For My Valentine reveal their first tour in five years, and The 1975’s controversy at the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia.

All this and more in the latest episode of Gabbin’ w/ Gabby hosted by Mike Duffy of 979x and Gabby Lang of The Weekender.

For more in rock and entertainment news, check out 979X.com and here on The Weekender.