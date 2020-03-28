Coping with Corona: Spring cleaning and social distancing

PLAINS TWP. — Every evening, I take a ride around Wyoming Valley to just get out of the house and relieve the stress of self-isolation.

I have to tell you all, I am shocked at the amount of people out and about walking, biking, jogging and interacting.

All the experts are telling us day after day that the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home — self-isolate, practice social distancing.

In other words, don’t take any chances.

Thursday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed Luzerne County cases spiked — rising by 18 from 37 to 55 — and two have died.

What will it take for all of us to take this serious and obey the edicts of our medical experts and elected officials?

Yes, it is difficult to be confined for extended periods of time. We have to look for ways to pass this pandemic-caused isolation.

Those of us working from home have that to be thankful for as we continue to do our essential jobs. We here at the Times Leader have a responsibility to report everything we can so you, the public remains informed through this crisis.

This weekend, I intend to clean out my garage and first floor area of all that is no longer of use to anybody, especially me. I will fill garbage bag after garbage bag with items that I once valued, but now realize will have little use down the road.

This exercise might, in fact, be good for me. As I go through these things, I will evaluate them and, perhaps, keep a few of them. But trust me, most will be discarded.

I will do this with my car in the driveway and the garage door open. I will breathe fresh air and think of days to come when I will be able to complete a task like this, take a shower and then go someplace — any place — for dinner or fellowship. Socialization, one day, I believe will return.

I can tell you that some of the items that will be discarded will be missed. I will take photos of some of them to retain a record of those so I can one day show them to anybody who will care.

We all have lived our lives and through the years we have gathered and stored not just memories, but items that at one time had a significant meaning to us. I think I will chuckle when I see what items I once thought had some sentimental value.

I’m sure I will find some things that I will not throw away, others that will be difficult to toss and still more that I will be anxious to get rid of forever.

But judging from my first assessment of the task ahead, I may need a couple of weeks to complete the job. I’m told there is a limit on the number of bags that can be left on the curb each week.

That’s the weekend plan. I continue to call friends and family to check on them and to just let them know I’m thinking of them and offering help if needed.

These are difficult times, yes.

And the one thing I really can’t wait to get rid of is the memory of this COVID-19 pandemic.

