Airport travelers down by 80% since outbreak

PITTSTON TWP. — Air travel has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is no exception.

Airport Executive Director Carl Beardsley on Friday said with respect to air service impacts, the airport is in the same situation as other airports across the country.

“More specifically, ridership is down and passenger load factors have shrunk significantly — almost by 80% since January,” Beardsley said. “Airlines, airports and federal officials are collaborating with one another to help address this situation to the best of everyone’s abilities — and as quickly as possible.”

Beardsley said everyone will be working with business travelers and vacationers to help recreate the demand that existed prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the airport’s team, including maintenance, airline employees, car rental staffs and others are working diligently to ensure all facilities and aircraft are thoroughly clean and sanitized for travelers.

“Everyone deserves kudos for the way they have gone above and beyond for the citizens of this community,” Beardsley said.

Beardsley https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Beardsley.jpg Beardsley

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.