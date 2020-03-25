FORTY FORT — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed a longtime Luzerne County business.

The Beer Deli, 175 Welles St., Forty Fort, is shutting down and the owner said the restriction brought about by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to allow take-out only is the main reason for her decision. She said she understands the reason for the governor’s decision, but the effects on her business were devastating.

“We stopped serving food on Friday (March 20), said Jodie Rivero, the 58-year-old owner. “We are still selling beer until the inventory is gone. But when you discount beer, it doesn’t last long.”

Rivero said there are several “extenuating circumstances,” but she said since the order came down two weeks ago to allow take-out only, she just couldn’t continue. She said only herself, her brother and her chef were working and it became “just too much” for them.

“I made the decision to close for good,” she said. “It was just getting too exhausting.”

The Beer Deli was open more than 33 years, having been operated most of those years by the Roccograndi family.

Rivero and her late husband, John, purchased the business in September 2011. John, who formerly worked at Glenmaura Country Club and Fox Hill Country Club, died in October 2017.

The Beer Deli was known for its extensive menu that included homemade soups, specials and deserts. It featured a large dining room and outdoor tables.

“I’m really going to miss my customers and my staff,” Rivero said.. “You get to know a lot of people after years in business.”

Rivero said after word got out about the closing, her social media sites blew up with messages from customers thanking her for her years in business.

Rivero, who grew up in Forty Fort, lives in Shavertown. She said she didn’t know what she will do next.

She said she is selling banquet tables, chairs, kitchen equipment and small wares at liquidation prices. For more information, call 570-288-8141.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com