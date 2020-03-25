6 new cases in Luzerne County; statewide total rises to 1,127

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday confirmed that there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — 6 new cases reported in Luzerne County — bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties.

The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 11. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Luzerne County now has 27 confirmed cases.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 1,127 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative, and 11 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.