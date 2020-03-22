Beyond the Byline: Be safe out there, folks

WILKES-BARRE — As I walked into a grocery store the other day, I noticed a lot of people coming out with jumbo packs of today’s hottest commodity — toilet paper.

So I decided to go in and perhaps purchase a big pack, just in case.

I turned the corner of the paper products aisle and all the shelves were bare, except for one remaining jumbo pack of toilet paper. As I approached the shelf, a young woman came around the corner, spied the last pack and she sprinted to it.

She grabbed the jumbo pack and hoisted it above her head as if it was the Stanley Cup, exclaiming, “I got the last one.”

This is where we are in society today.

Yes, we all need to be prepared and we all need to stock certain supplies, and naturally, we all need toilet paper.

But just how much do we need?

Some markets are now rationing the number of items one can buy, attempting to assure that we all will have food, water and, yes, toilet paper.

How long will this coronavirus pandemic last? Who knows. An end doesn’t seem to be in sight. And what will it take for the American public to heed all the warnings and do exactly what they have been told to do since the damn thing arrived on our doorstep?

On the national news the other night there was a report about crowded beaches in Florida, filled with college students on spring break. The governor and one mayor announced that they will close the beaches — on Monday — tomorrow. What?

My advice for these elected “leaders” is to close the beaches now. Why wait four or five days? Get serious.

Follow these guidelines:

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

• Clean surfaces frequently.

• Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Yet there are still people — way too many — who believe that this pandemic is exaggerated — that it has been blown out of proportion for political reasons.

Are you serious?

I, for one, am not the least bit interested in blaming anybody for this right now. I don’t care one iota who may or may not be responsible for the coronavirus pandemic reaching the point it has. The fact is it is real — very real. And the only thing I care about is getting the damn thing under control before we have a worldwide plague.

And to stop the spread of the virus, we must all do our part. Stop whining about having to stay inside. Once this passes, the bars and restaurants and stores will reopen and there will again be dancing in the streets.

Which is a far better option than no one being around to dance on our graves.

So let’s all heed the experts advice. Stay at home. Watch TV. Read some books. As Jerry Seinfeld once said, “I always wanted to do that.” Bake cookies with the kids. Play some board games. Clean out your garage. Organize a closet. Take a nap.

Do whatever it takes to make the most of these self-isolation, social-distancing days and weeks.

Maybe families will discover what we older folks have known and miss from our younger days — enjoy family time. Eat dinner around the table. Gather in the family room to watch a movie together.

And please, do not believe what you see on social media. There are fear mongers out there and they love to prey on the insecurities of a God-fearing public trying to cope with the unknown of this crisis.

We all miss our normal lives. But for now, the new normal is staying home and staying informed.

And you really can enjoy this time together as a family. Use Ma Bell’s old motto — “Reach out and touch someone.” Call a friend or a family member. Catch up. Tell stories, Make each other laugh. Give worry a break. And pray.

Be strong. Be confident. Be safe.

By Bill O'Boyle

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle

