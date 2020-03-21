Plymouth Hometown Market rewarding employees’ hard work during crisis

PLYMOUTH — One local business is showing its appreciation for the effort of its employees by giving them pay raises for the next four weeks.

On the Facebook page of Plymouth Hometown Market, the owners had this to say:

“Our employees are stepping up to the plate and going above and beyond to serve our customers. With that being said, we have decided to give our employees raises for the next 4 weeks, starting with the current pay period. We appreciate everything they’re doing to serve our customers during this difficult time.”

Hometown Market, a family-owned business, is located at 500 West Main St., Plymouth.

The market posts daily updates on its Facebook page, keeping customers informed about what is going on in the store.

On Friday, the store announced that it has placed limits on several items throughout the store:

• Fresh meats are limited to three total packages per customer.

• Toilet paper is limited to 1 package per customer when available. The store is currently out of toilet paper.

• Gallons of water are limited to 2 gallons per person.

• 24- to 35-pack bottled water is limited to 1 per customer.

“We have increased our cleaning to keep you safe,” the post said. “All registers, pin pads, and doors are being wiped down regularly in between rushes. Employees are washing hands often, using gloves, and are practicing social distancing.”

And finally, “We hope everyone is staying safe.”

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

