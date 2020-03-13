WILKES-BARRE — Promoter Joe Nardone announced Friday that the Doo Wop Legends show scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, has been postponed.

Nardone released a statement:

“The show, ‘Oh What A Night of Doo Wop Legends Volume 2,’ has been rescheduled to protect our fans, the performers and our families. Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, we will reschedule to help contain and diminish the chances of spreading the Coronavirus/COVID-19.”

Nardone said a new date for the show will be announced and refunds will be available for those who cannot make the rescheduled date.

The show was to feature The Duprees, Brian Hyland, The Happenings, Gary U.S. Bonds and The Fireflies.

The performance of Dinosaur World Live at the F.M. Kirby Center has also been postponed at the recommendation of Gov. Tom Wolf.

“The safety and health of our audiences is our highest priority and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials. Dinosaur World Live! will be canceled, but the Kirby Center is excited to announce Dragons and Mythical Beasts created by the same producers as Dinosaur World Live! for next Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.,” a statement from the Kirby Center stated. “All Dinosaur World Live tickets will be honored, or refunds are available. We can’t wait to open our doors again and bring in the quality entertainment our customers are used to. In the meantime, stay safe and take care of each other.”

Refunds are available at point of purchase. For information, call 570-826-1100.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com