Local officials confident region is prepared for coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE — The takeaway from Thursday’s AllOne Foundation leadership summit on coronavirus preparedness, was clearly that the region is prepared and the infrastructure is in place to deal with the outbreak.

Attorney John P. Moses, chairman of the board of the AllOne Foundation, moderated the 40-member panel discussion that consisted of hospital CEOs, mayors of major cities and health care leaders in a discussion on the Covid-19 outbreak the readiness of the region to respond.

Each regional leader presented their institutional response and readiness plans, the coordinated dissemination of information and any perceived or actual gaps in readiness that need to be addressed.

“Leaving here today, I think we are all confident and ready to deal with this pandemic,” Moses said. “And that should go a long way to de-escalate any perceived fear. We leave here today more assured that we are prepared than we were coming into this meeting.”

Moses began the meeting to determine where the community at-large is in regards to being prepared to combat the coronavirus, noting that the only counties in Northeast Pennsylvania with reported cases are Wayne, with one, and Monroe, with two.

“We are here to assess the needs that each of you may have and to make sure we socialize a clear message to the community,” Moses explained. “When we leave here today, we all should be on the same page.”

Moses introduced Brian Lentes, director of operational excellence at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, who attended the meeting via teleconference. Lentes said the coronavirus is an “ever-changing, evolving” situation. He said Pennsylvania has determined 21 presumptive cases of the virus and he encouraged anyone seeking information to call 1-877-PAHEALTH.

Lentes reiterated what the health department has been saying from the beginning of the outbreak — wash your hands thoroughly, use hand sanitizer and keep surfaces clean.

“And if someone is sick, we advise them to stay at home,” Lentes said. “We are also encouraging canceling all public events, which could only facilitate the spread of the virus.”

Lentes said the health department issues an update every day, but the mayors and others in attendance said they were not receiving them. Moses expressed concern about that, noting that smaller municipalities are probably not getting the updates either. He asked Lentes to look into it and Lentes said he would and work to disseminating the updates to all.

“I suggest a more comprehensive process be established to assure all information gets to all municipalities and health care providers,” Moses said. “They all need to have what they need should this pandemic hits this region.”

As prepared as all in attendance felt they are, there is still an unknown factor. Dr. Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer at Geisinger, put it best.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Maloney said.

Maloney and others expressed concern for the overuse and misuse of surgical masks, along with the unnecessary requests for coronavirus test kits. He said there really is no way to discern how many cases may turn up.

Maloney noted that Geisinger on Wednesday was notified that it is the second facility in Pennsylvania authorized to do on-site testing for the coronavirus.

Moses said another meeting will be held in two weeks to assess where the region is on the coronavirus pandemic.

“For now, let’s know that we are prepared,” Moses said. “Let’s not panic.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said the city plans to do presentations in schools to educate students and faculty on coronavirus prevention. Moses said the AllOne Foundation would help to finance videotaping of the presentations to be distributed to all school districts to further the effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Casey to host virtual roundtable

In light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, will participate in a virtual roundtable discussion with local officials and leaders in the aging and disability communities to discuss measures to support Pennsylvanians.

Casey will discuss his push for swift allocation of federal resources to support state and local efforts to combat the spread of the virus and ensure a comprehensive response.

John Cosgrove speaks to local dignitaries and health care members at the AllOne Foundation center in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL031320AllOne3.jpg John Cosgrove speaks to local dignitaries and health care members at the AllOne Foundation center in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader John Cosgrove and C. David Pedri bump elbows before meeting at the AllOne Foundation center in Wilkes-Barre. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL031320AllOne2.jpg John Cosgrove and C. David Pedri bump elbows before meeting at the AllOne Foundation center in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader John Moses, chairman of the board of the AllOne Foundation, speaks to community members about plans to beat the spread of coronavirus. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL031320AllOne1.jpg John Moses, chairman of the board of the AllOne Foundation, speaks to community members about plans to beat the spread of coronavirus. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

<div class=”flowplayer-embed-container” style=”position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width:100%;”> <iframe style=”position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;” webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen src=”//ljsp.lwcdn.com/api/video/embed.jsp?id=a8b3efb7-2773-4a8b-aeb5-e628dbb0c8d1&pi=98f54b4e-0a16-4674-949a-906b9b8a28e9” title=”0” byline=”0” portrait=”0” width=”640” height=”360” frameborder=”0” allow=”autoplay”></iframe> </div>

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.