Shows will go on at Mohegan Sun Arena, F.M. Kirby Center — for now

WILKES-BARRE — For now, the shows will go on at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza and the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square, despite increasing cancelations regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials at the ASM Global-managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza continue to closely monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 globally and any potential impact it may have on our day-to-day operations.

In response to growing awareness and concern, the arena officials said the plan is to continue to follow the precautionary guidelines of the CDC and other public health organizations, which include:

• Increased signage outlining advisable precautions (e.g. frequent hand-washing, safety recommendations, etc.)

• Regular cleaning of high touch point areas such as, escalator handrails, stair railings, door handles, purchase devices and elevator buttons with CDC recommended products.

• Regular cleaning and sanitizing of facility public spaces and rest rooms.

• Adding additional hand sanitizer stations in various locations throughout the facility.

“Providing a safe environment for our clients, visitors, guests and staff is our top priority,” a statement from the arena stated. “Through public health organizations such as, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur. We are also in close communication with our local public health and government officials to determine what additional safeguards may need to be implemented.

“This is an evolving situation, and rest assured that any actions we take will be consistent with guidelines from these agencies. Please continue to visit our website to learn of any changes to the event schedule as they become available.

F.M. Kirby Center

With recent news surrounding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation, officials at the Kirby Center issued an u

pdate on plans at the facility:

“We are monitoring the sit

uation closely. We take seriously the health and safety of our patrons, our artists, and our employees.

“We are increasing the frequency of disinfecting all counter-tops, door handles, and door pulls. We have increased our efforts to keep all entrances and exits clean. We will continue to clean the venue before and after each performance.

“Our staff remains vigilant in washing our hands, keeping our work spaces sanitized, and any employee not feeling well will stay home.

“When you come to the theater, show your tickets or smart phone instead of handing it to a staff member. Be sure to wash your hands. In order to keep our entire audience safe, we’re asking you to help us by staying home if you are not feeling well.

“We will continue to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the City of Wilkes-Barre for any updates.

“We will postpone our Live from the Chandelier Lobby Concert with Mickey Spain due to the Wilkes-Barre City parade postponing.

“As for now we will keep our doors open and all other performances on as planned. Please join us and enjoy a show at the Kirby Center! We take pride in our work and love the work we do.”

Check back at timesleader.com for updates.

The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Arena.cmyk_.jpg The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The FM Kirby Center. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL032818best-of-Kirby2CMYK.jpg The FM Kirby Center.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.