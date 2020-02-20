Toomey ‘pushes back’ on Dems’ efforts to ban fracking

PITTSTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Wednesday said the development of the natural gas industry has been tremendously constructive for Pennsylvania and he wants it to remain that way.

Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, was at Linde Corp. with U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, to talk about his Senate Resolution 411 and also to extol the benefits of natural gas in Pennsylvania — now the second state in the union of all 50 states in natural gas production.

And, Toomey said, Texas, which is the number one state, and Pennsylvania produce almost half of all the natural gas in the United States.

Toomey came with great concern for recent statements by Democratic presidential candidates who oppose hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a process where cracks in and below the Earth’s surface are opened and widened by injecting water, chemicals, and sand at high pressure.

Toomey has introduced Resolution 411 to reaffirm that a president may not unilaterally impose a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing on state and private lands. His measure comes on the heels of prominent Democratic presidential candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders each stating that they intend to ban hydraulic fracturing if elected president in 2020.

“It’s Pennsylvania’s natural gas reserves that are the main reason that we have a new multibillion-dollar petro chemical facility under construction right now in the western part of the state,” Toomey said. “There are 6,000 men and women working on that construction site.”

Toomey said the natural gas industry has created 600,000 jobs and Pennsylvania “has 100 years of energy beneath our feet.”

Toomey said with Pennsylvania now the second largest natural gas-producing state in the country, calls by Democrats to ban hydraulic fracturing in America are especially concerning.

“So here’s a way to think about this,” Toomey began. “This is an extensively regulated activity right now. You go to a well site and you’ll see how very, very rigorous, how very demanding, how extensive, I mean this isn’t something someone just figured out the day before yesterday. This is highly regulated today.”

David N. Taylor, President/CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, attended the news conference.

“And as David Taylor quite rightly pointed out, the proof is in the thousands and thousands of wells across America for decades now, there’s no fracking fluid winding up in anybody’s drinking water,” Toomey said. “Drinking water is fine. We can’t be damaging the environment. We’re not. We’re improving the environment when we use natural gas as our source of energy.

“So, I’m not interested in inventing a solution for a problem we don’t have. This is a very thoroughly, very extensively regulated activity now.”

Meuser said he will support Toomey’s efforts in The House. He said the natural gas industry is crucial to Pennsylvania’s economy.

“Like Sen. Toomey said, 600,000 jobs are a result of the gas industry,” Meuser said. “And there has been a 40% reduction to residential heating costs, plus the industry has pumped $400 million into Pennsylvania’s economy. We need our state government and governor to get on board.”

Meuser and Toomey also noted the issue of national security. They said the U.S. natural gas industry mean less reliance on Middle East countries, who, as Toomey said, “wish us ill will.”

Toomey said he has received support for his proposed resolution, but he said he has not heard from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, on where he stands on the issue.

Later Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, released a related statement.

“Natural gas is an important part of our area’s economy and our nation’s overall energy supply, but it needs to be extracted responsibly,” Cartwright said. “That means ensuring proper precautions are taken to protect drinking water sources and clean air for residents who live near fracking sites. The health and safety of our communities is my top priority.”

Scott Linde, owner of the business that employs around 300, introduced Toomey to a few men visiting from Ohio who work in the gas industry. Linde said young people in their 20s can earn six-figure salaries per year. Linde then gave Toomey and Meuser a brief tour of his facility.

“A ban on fracking would be, certainly, the end to growth for a company like this.” Toomey said.

Toomey began the news conference by quoting former President Barack Obama, who in 2012 supported making natural gas development a priority for the U.S.

”Now I don’t say this every day, but Barack Obama was right,” Toomey said. “He was right about this. The fact is natural gas has transformed Pennsylvania. It’s changing our country. It’s now the country’s No. 1 source of electricity generation. It is a tremendously affordable and available source of home heating energy. It has led to a whole renaissance in the petro-petrochemical industry. It’s tremendous for the environment, as it’s replacing coal as a source of electric energy. It releases far less pollutants into the atmosphere. Its geopolitical benefits are enormous as well, as important allies of ours can buy natural gas from the United States rather than authoritarian governments that wish us no good will.”

Toomey said it is imperative to push back “on this terrible set of ideas that’s gaining traction among some in the Democratic Party.”

By Bill O'Boyle

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

