WILKES-BARRE — Ann Wilson, the powerhouse vocalist behind iconic rock band Heart, has announced a solo tour, and she’ll be making a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The announcement came Tuesday, with Wilson scheduled to perform at the venue on May 13 as part of the “Ann Wilson of Heart 2020” tour.

As the tour’s name suggests, Wilson is best known for her work with Heart along with her sister, Nancy Wilson. The sisters made their name with massive hits like 1976’s “Crazy on You” and 1977’s “Barracuda,” perhaps best remembered for Ann Wilson’s soaring, swaggering vocals.

Wilson will perform songs from the Heart era, but will also be performing songs from her solo career, including 2018’s covers record, “Immortal.” In 2019, she toured with Heart, but this tour is just her.

Tickets go on sale at the Kirby Center at 10 a.m. this Friday. Tickets are available through the venue’s website, kirbycenter.org, over the phone at 570-826-1100 or at the box office. Members of the Kirby Center can get pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wilson will also be performing several other east coast dates if you can’t make this show.

Ann Wilson of Heart is set to perform at the F.M. Kirby Center this May. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Ann-Wilson-PRESS.jpg Ann Wilson of Heart is set to perform at the F.M. Kirby Center this May.

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com