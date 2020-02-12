🔊 Listen to this

Galentine’s Day Sip & Knit, make a super comfy blanket with your girlfriends with one complimentary glass of champagne and chocolates. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Art Party Place, 33 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Suite 2, Wilkes-Barre. $50.

Galentine’s Day at Zummo’s Cafe, $60 ticket includes calligraphy mug lettering class with StoneFawx Studios, Instagram-worthy cupcakes and other sweet treats. There will also be tarot card readings at an additional charge for 10 people. BYOB. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Feb. 13, at 918 Marion St., Scranton. Tickets at bit.ly/2UIF04T.

Make a Valentine at Make a Buddy, $20 to stuff your own teddy as well as dip and decorate 3 chocolate strawberries with melting chocolate from Steamtown Sweets. 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 14, at 300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton.

BOOZE•CHEESE•LOVE Tasting Event, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at AlleyCrafts, 239 Schuyler Ave., Kingston. Local food and beverage crafters there from 2 to 6 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Jazz, with Ekat and Jon Hoegg, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgway Drive, Dallas.

CyberHex and NEPA Kinksters Presents: Black Heart Valentine, goth, cyberpunk, industrial and darkwave tunes spun by DJ Apollyon throughout the night with local sideshow performer Skullface, musical guests 8-Bit Panda Strike, Vitriolum, NotWhatSoPeople, Manikineter and Thomas The Red performing stand up Viking Comedy. NEPA Kinksters will have their dungeon tent of excitement, sexuality and wonders. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Border Bar, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston. $5. 21+.

I Love Beer Trivia and Valentines Day Event, romance movie and beer trivia, beer, and snacks provided by Sugar Plum Chocolates. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston.

The Idol Kings at the Woodlands, the East Coast’s #1 Journey Cover Band, Streamside in the Executive Lounge. 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. 21+. No cover.

Valentine’s Day at Dallas Legion, dinner special 6 to 9 p.m. with shrimp or chicken scampi over angel hair pasta for $12, followed by a performance from 8 p.m. to midnight by Shaky Ground. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at American Legion Post 672.

Love Letters at Intrepidus, a one night only performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, starring Carol Warholak Sweeney and Felix Wawer. Curtain 8 p.m., house opens with refreshments 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Red Door Creative, 239 Schuyler Ave., Ste. 200, Kingston. $20 cash at door, limited seating. Reservations at 570-266-9619.

Valentine’s Day Singles Vs. Couples Tournament, couples and singles face off in cornhole and shuffleboard. $5 buy in. Sign ups 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Dunn’s Tavern, 905 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Modern Day Love Affair II, music all night hosted by BlakVader and Dezypher, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 329 Lee Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. $10, $5 with canned food. 18+.

Happy Hour Valentine’s Day Event at Nearme Yoga, desserts provided, no Valentine required. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 700 Main St., Moosic. Tickets at bit.ly/2Hbn7nr.

Fifty Shades Male Revue, top-tier stage production featuring some of the sexiest men in the world, designed exclusively for women. 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at The Woodlands Inn, 1073 Pennsylvania 315, Wilkes-Barre. $30. 21+. Ladies only.

Heartbreakers Ball, hurting for Valentine’s Day? Scream along with your favorite angsty, broken hearted, jaded hard rock and alternative covers from Better than Bad. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Arturo’s Restaurant and Bar, 140 Main St., Dupont.

Partner Yoga and Thai Massage, mutually beneficial yoga poses, stretches and yoga Thai massage. No prior experience necessary. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Balance Yoga, 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort. $25 preregistered, $30 at the door. Each partner must be registered.

Heartbreakers’ Rock Party, a huge dose of rock and roll with Rockstar Revolution. 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.