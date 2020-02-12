That’s A Wrap: The good, the bad and the meh of the Oscars

Sunday’s 92nd annual Academy Awards wrapped up a shortened but chaotic awards season. Just when the sure winner looked to be the World War I wonder “1917” before the first envelope was opened, the 3½-hour telecast gave movie lovers some surprises and head scratchers. Here’s the breakdown:

The good: ‘Parasite’ makes history

Director Bong Joon Ho accomplished something that many had attempted but not succeeded — he won the best picture Oscar for a film that is not in the English language. “Parasite” won four awards out of six nominations: best picture, best directing, best original screenplay and the newly renamed best international feature. Not only is it a great feat for South Korea’s first movie to be on such a platform, but it was also a win for a film that didn’t get any acting nominations (this is still a huge snub, and it makes the case for a best ensemble or casting category for the future). Neon, a small film company that was best known for “I, Tanya,” scored a major victory as a studio to watch, and these wins propel South Korea as the movie powerhouse that it should be.

But when did 11-nominee “1917” lose its steam? The World War I film shot and edited to look like a one-take movie had spent the season traveling through the usual channels that all but assured that it would win best picture. However, despite winning with the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild, the Sam Mendes-helmed drama lost in directing and best picture. With the British consuming a large portion of Academy membership, its path to glory was almost clear. But once it lost to “Ford v. Ferrari” in sound editing, a roadblock appeared. Sound editing and mixing are categories that war films dominate, and it’s rare for there to be split winners. Well, 2020 proved that wrong as well as other outcomes throughout the night.

What “Parasite” proved is that this modern group of voters is willing to look at and award films for what they are — seeing them as art and not forms of popularity — and can read subtitles just fine.

The bad: Not improving the ceremony

For the second time in a row, there was no Oscar host. And unfortunately, the ceremony could have really used one or two of them. Instead, the show opted for presenters introducing other presenters in a boggled attempt to make the Oscars seem like a coherent unit.

Many segments, like Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman performing nominated songs from “Breakthrough” and “Toy Story 4,” respectively, had no introductions at all or titles that identified what they were doing. Elton John, who didn’t need an introduction, was great with his winning song from “Rocketman,” but many in the younger crowd didn’t know that it was Newman performing behind the piano.

Then there was the long-winded introduction and montage with Lin-Manuel Miranda about the impact of music in movies leading up to Eminem’s surprise performance of his Oscar-winning anthem “Lose Yourself.” It came 18 years after the rapper didn’t appear at the ceremony to perform the song. The crowd was split between those who were confused as to why it was happening (that would be me) and those who loved this Generation X trip down memory lane.

On the positive side, the ceremony did highlight the performances and populations the Academy ignored with its nominations, from Janelle Monae and Billy Porter singing in the opening number with shoutouts to “Midsommar” and others to actors Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen presenting for live-action short film.

The ‘meh’: The speeches

The signs of predictability were on full display during the night’s speeches. With the four acting winners being the same as they have been for the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and the BAFTAs, there was nothing new, inspiring or memorable to be added to Oscar history. Even Renée Zellweger, who won best actress for “Judy,” admitted so much when she began her acceptance speech. Brad Pitt, who won best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for playing a stuntman, finally paid a shoutout to stunt performers after giving several speeches this awards season.

How did the predictions go?

I changed two predictions in the writing categories since my major picks were published two weeks ago, right before the ceremony. Those moves helped me finish with 19 correct picks out of 24 categories. That is my second-best finish, but I was four out of six in the major categories because I did not pick “Parasite” to win best picture or directing. In all, I am happy that awards season is over and that I can return to my normal movie-watching habits.

The good: Shia LaBeouf, left, and Zack Gottsagen present the award for best live action short film at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AP20041069643298.jpg The good: Shia LaBeouf, left, and Zack Gottsagen present the award for best live action short film at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello | Associated Press The meh: Eminem performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AP20041092957566.jpg The meh: Eminem performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello | Associated Press The meh: Oscar statues stand outside Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Los Angeles. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AP20036691155338.jpg The meh: Oscar statues stand outside Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello | Associated Press The bad: James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AP20041117118028.jpg The bad: James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello | Associated Press The good: Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for ‘Parasite’ at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AP20041239336571.jpg The good: Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for ‘Parasite’ at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell | Invision | AP

By Tamara Dunn [email protected]

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.