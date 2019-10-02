Scranton Fringe Festival: Week 2 Events

Crave, presented by Starr Foster Dance. A work exposing two different perspectives of fate. 6 p.m. Oct. 3, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Space at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l9PjiT.

Next Round, presented by Scranton Shakespeare Festival, written by Billie Aken-Tyers, and directed by Simone Daniel. Three friends in the north of England navigate life’s complexities via a year of weekly pub trivia. 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple – Junior Ballroom, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2kY4XOy.

The Marvelous Mechanical Musical Maiden, a storytelling cabaret, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Madame Jenny’s, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l7FHW1.

I Know It Was the Blood, written and performed by Tara Lake. An award winning story of a Jersey girl finding the courage to live life on her own terms. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 6 at The Space at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l7HVol.

Our Town, the Broadway success written by Thornton Wilder, presented by the New Vintage Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mEEaan.

What is Sacred: A One Human Show, exploring that very question. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at 518 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information bit.ly/2mFFLwE.

Stoner Morning Show, like every morning news show you’ve seen, except the hosts have overslept. 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5 at AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mAakDL.

Wake Up With The Arts Breakfast, with speaker Dr. Xela Batchelder, speaking on the global Fringe Festival movement. 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The event is free to attend.

Art, Smiles and Ice Cream, hands-on creative activities, lots of smiles and ice cream. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Fidelity Bank, 338 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Free to attend.

The Bug Play, for young audiences. 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Lackawanna County Children’s Library, 520 Vine St., Scranton. Free for all to attend (no button or ticket required).

Feast, a fully immersive dance art exhibition that celebrates Black culture and social customs. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at The Space at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mhviqM.

Temptress!, written and performed by Ms. Foxy V, examining the legend of the deadly women; the seductress. Featuring live burlesque performances. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Madame Jenny’s, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2kz6OsG.

Silent Disco on the Fringe, 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mB7pe4.

Monoscene: Creating Grounded Improv Scenes, an improv workshop to learn to play emotionally grounded 10-30 minute scenes with no tag-outs. 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The GARAGE at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave,. Scranton. $25. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mESOhR.

The Search for Game in Improv, learn to listen and investigate your scene partner to find everything you need for your scene. 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The GARAGE at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave,. Scranton. $25. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2kVPmPv.

Real Life Drama, depicting the raw reality of alcoholism and drug addiction. 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Recovery Bank, 120 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l8jEhW.

The Singularity, a unique mix of theatre and live music that reflects on the consequences of creating barriers between individuals. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Satuday, Oct. 5, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple – Junior Ballroom, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mGIaax.

A Sunday to Ourselves, an unexpected Sunday for two strangers who meet at a park in Brooklyn. 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct.5, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 518 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2lbKF47.

Malarkey!, presented by the New Vintage Ensemble 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Space at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $5. A Fringe button is not needed. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2kYEvEw.

Malum In Se, created by Nicole Nicholas, Ember Duke and Thomas Kennedy. An affluent lawyer commits an atrocious act and calls upon a demon to solve his problems. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple – Junior Ballroom, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l5fRSx.

Tiramisu, written, directed, and performed by Michael Burgos. A washed up American musician writes a musical about tiramisu in hopes that his lost love, an Italian Pastry Chef, sees it and falls for him again. 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2kWBPHt.

Quark!, written and directed by Conor McGuigan. A subatomic musical detailing the tasks of particles at the birth of the universe. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2muU470.

Stan & Stella: The Poetry that Comment Line Callers Didn’t Know They Were Writing, a play by David and Toni Jo Parmalee, written, albeit unwittingly, by those who called NEPA newspapers to give comments. 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at AFA gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l58xGv.

All you can laugh!, an ever-changing and unique mix of stand-up acts, improv teams and entertainers. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, with Stand-up Comedy & Storytelling hosted by Mary Rapach; 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, with Comedians Jeremy Pryal, Teri Granahan & John Walton; 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, with Comedians Jeannine Luby, Kirk Griffiths and improv duo Sarah White & Richie Warmkessel in unaVOIDable; 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with Improv teams Crepe Date, Hazmat Love, Heavy Metal Heat Wave and Synced Up; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct.5, with Comedians (and newlyweds!) Roya Hamadani and Ian Webster and improv teams Susan Be Anything and What’s My Name Again? at the Space at OLIVE GARAGE, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mDJI4Y.

North Star Alley, two teenagers embark on a journey after being pointed to the North Star by “The Artist” in a mysterious alley. 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2kW8hK5.

Singing and Dancing Through the Decades, songs from the past, present and future presented by Act Out Theater Group and directed bu Jovon Barnes. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2l8BKAh.

The Mighty Improv Mash-Up, giving audience members the chance to perform alongside local and visiting performers in improv games. 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Space at OLIVE GARAGE, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. $10. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2mDQdoo.

Underground Microphone – Fringe Takeover, NEPA’s premier live performance series featuring poetry, comedy, music and more. 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Free to attend. More information at bit.ly/2mB2g5L.

