WEST WYOMING — Nothing beats a drive-in movie. Now, after years of waiting, the Moonlite Drive-In could finally provide that unique experience once again.

The drive-in announced on Monday night via their Facebook page that they would, once again, be opening for business starting this weekend, on Friday and Saturday night.

“It is with great pleasure for us to announce what you have all been waiting for the opening weekend of the Moonlite Drive-In,” said the official Facebook page of the theater, which has been closed for more than 30 years.

In 2017, Eric Symeon and his consultant, Carmen Barletta of Exeter, applied for and were granted a variance to use the site as a business once again.

The theater was originally scheduled to open in May of 2017, but delays pushed the start back time and time again. Now, it appears as though the Moonlite will finally be open for business once again.

Pre-sale tickets for the first two films to be shown at the drive in, “Abominable” and “The Good Boys” will be on sale Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, with further details to be posted shortly, the Facebook post added.

File photo