KINGSTON — Butch Patrick, best known for his role as child-werewolf Eddie Munster in the 1960s television series “The Munsters,” will make an appearance this Thursday in Kingston.

The Strange and Unusual, located at 467 Wyoming Ave., will host the former child actor from noon to 3 p.m., according to a Facebook event page.

Patrick will be signing autographs and taking photos with visitors, and the shop will also carry Munsters memorabilia.

Known for its selection of weird and macabre items, The Strange and Unusual expanded its offerings earlier this year with the opening of a Harry Potter-themed cafe, Steamy Hollows.

