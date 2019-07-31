Chance the Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’ feels hollow compared to previous efforts

One of the biggest takeaways from the new Chance the Rapper album, “The Big Day,” is how disingenuous it all feels.

This starts off almost immediately with the way the album itself was advertised. Billed as Chance’s “debut album” — or, as he somewhat infuriatingly insisted on spelling it, his debut “owbum” — “The Big Day” comes on the heels of Chance’s monumental third mixtape, “Coloring Book.”

But calling “Coloring Book” a mixtape — a typically free release that’s passed around to show off an emcee’s skills, usually before a major label debut — always felt wrong. Mixtapes don’t typically earn artists major deals with Apple Music, and they certainly don’t get supported by nationwide arena tours. “Coloring Book” did both of those things.

So calling “The Big Day” a debut record from an artist who’s a Grammy winner and a household name just feels more like a lie than anything else. But it’s a lie Chance is sticking to, so either way, here we are with his big debut album, “The Big Day.” The only question that remains to be asked is if it’s good.

And the answer to that depends a lot on why you listened to Chance the Rapper in the first place.

“The Big Day” is ostensibly a concept record, with early nevery single song in the gargantuan 22-song track list touching on his wedding earlier this year in some way or another — his big day, if you will.

The problem, though, is that Chance seems to have majorly bought into the reputation he gained after “Coloring Book.”

On that record, Chance triumphantly discussed overcoming challenges, thanking God for the protection he feels he received from the divine along the way, and distilling all of that into some of the most sunshiny, positive hip-hop that’s ever been recorded. It’s truly a thing of beauty, and I’ve been saying that pretty consistently since 2016, when it came out.

Since then, though, Chance has sort of been reduced by both media and fans alike to just being “the positive rap guy, who raps about happy stuff.” And somewhere along the way, it seems that Chance has taken on that identity.

Now, on “The Big Day,” we hear a positivity that seems more like a veneer than anything else. What makes the best happy music good is the acknowledgement that challenges have been overcome, and more challenges will rise up and those must be overcome, too.

Chance had that mentality on “Coloring Book.” But on “The Big Day,” everything is perfect and, thanks to God and his wife, nothing will ever be bad again. It makes for music that is difficult to relate to, because things will be bad again, for all of us at some point or another. It’s difficult for the listener (or at least for me) to put myself in this mindset of “everything is and always will be great.” That’s not positivity; that’s naivety.

Much of the musical styling on the record backs up the head-in-the-clouds lyrics with similar cavity-inducing sweetness.

It starts almost immediately on the opening track “All Day Long,” which features a chorus sung by John Legend and a thumping, almost disco-style beat. The song is almost sickeningly sweet, with Chance singing about how great the day is going to be, comparing it to — as a soon-to-be husband would — several cartoons from the late 90s and early 2000s.

The thumping beat and overly exuberant chorus truly sounds like Chance is trying out for a spot writing music for Disney movies.

Chance keeps up the cheese-factor throughout, thanks to overly-earnest choruses sung by the likes of Shawn Mendes, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Francis and the Lights. The performance by the latter on the album’s title track is particularly grating, as he stops mimicking Peter Gabriel for a moment to deliver a screamed vocal break down on the bridge. It makes absolutely no sense, especially considering that the track is supposed to be the big moment the marriage actually takes place.

There are a few moments on the record where we see the old Chance, the realistic Chance, sneak through, especially on tracks like “Hot Shower” featuring MadeinTYO and DaBaby. It’s one of the very few moments in the whole record that remind you that Chance is, technically, a hip-hop artist and not a pop one. But many of the other hip-hop features, like Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion, just feel toothless compared to their usual prowess.

I really wanted to like this record. Chance the Rapper has been a favorite artist of mine since I first heard his mixtape “Acid Rap” way back when. Unfortunately, though, it’s like Chance has forgotten everything that made him good, and left it all behind to make squeaky clean pop.

Album: ‘The Big Day’ Artist: Chance the Rapper Label: Self-released Length: 77:20 Best Track: ‘Hot Shower’ Worst Track: ‘The Big Day’

