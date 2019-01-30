Events Listings

Big Band Society Valentine’s Dinner Dance. The public is invited to join the Big Band Society Feb. 1 at Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with a four-course dinner at 6:30. George Tarasek’s orchestra, Flash Drive, will provide music for dancing from 7:30-10:30. Cost is $40 per person. Dress is evening wear for women and suit/sportcoat and tie for men. Big Band dancing includes cha-cha, rumba, waltz, foxtrot. line dances and more. For reservations, please call Noreen at 973-948-0513.

Community Contra Dance, with calling by Ted Crane and music by the acoustic band “Smash the Windows.” 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 2, Church of Christ Uniting Fellowship Hall, 776 Market St., Kingston. Admission is “pay what you wish.” No partner or previous experience is necessary. Dancers are invited to bring a snack to share at intermission and/or to bring a dish to pass to a potluck dinner that precedes the dance at 6:15 p.m. For more info, call 570-333-4007, or see folkloresociety.org/dancing

Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania. Jeff Mitchell will showcase the beauty of the Keystone state as he shows photos from hiking trails, kayak trips and other outdoor adventures, predominantly in the Endless Mountains region. 11 a.m. Feb. 2, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Free admission. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Night at the Races, sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, St. John Neumann Division 2 of Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 4 at Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall, 150 Watson St., Wilkes-Barre Township. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., races start at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5. Horses are available for $10 and race sponsorship for $25. Horse owners that win their respective race will receive $50. More info, please contact Joe at 570-824-7645 or Jim at 570-332-2546.

By the Way … Stories From Here and There, presented by storyteller Hal Pratt for no particular reason except to entertain you, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Admission free. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Wyoming County Reads – The Color Purple by Alice Walker, book discussions at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 with movie shown at Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock, at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. March 6. Readers are welcome to borrow copies of the book from the Tunkhannock Public Library and take part in book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla, Dr. Marnie Heister, and Dr. Richard Hancuff and see the acclaimed movie. For more information, please call the Tunkhannock Public Library at 570-836-1677 or the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500.

Winter Fest 2019, three full weeks of films such as “Becoming Astrid,” “The Old Man and the Gun,” “Boy Erased” and “Bathtubs over Broadway” at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, with 21 films shown from Feb. 15 through March 7. Tickets are $8.50 each, excluding opening night. Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedule.

Author Donald Williams Jr. will discuss his historical novel “Eighteen for Mercy” from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Mill Memorial Library, 495 Main St., Nanticoke. The presentations includes a question and answer session and books will be available for puchase. Info, 570-735-3030

Myasopusna, annual prelenten dinner celebration at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, Nanticoke, with a dinner of holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), kobasa, varenyky (Transfiguration pierogies), kapusta, blackbread, and dessert served at the church’s banquet hall at 240 Center Street, Hanover Section of Nanticoke, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 24, with borscht also for sale. Dinner is followed by entertainment until 4 p.m. from the Holy Year Choir, Kazka Ukrainian Folk Ensemble, and Saint Mary’s Traditional Ukrainian Dancers. Doors will open at noon, with Ukrainian crafts on display and for sale throughout the event. Dinner tickets are $13 if purchased before Jan. 29; $15 afterwards. Call 570-735-4654 or 570-824-3880.

Night at the Races, March 2, sponsored by St. André Bessette Parish at St. Mary’s Byzantine Social Hall, 522 Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre.Doors open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Food and beverages will be served. Must be 21 or older to attend. To purchase a horse, buy tickets or for more information, call 570-823-4988. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 2.

Adorable Deplorable Tour, with comedian Dennis Miller and broadcaster Mark Steyn offering an evening of thought-provoking and comedic satirical conversation, 8 p.m. March 2, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Miller’s most recent standup is “Dennis Miller: Fake News – Real Jokes.” Steyn is a frequent guest host for Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News and The Rush Limbaugh Program. His most recent CD is Feline Groovy. Tickets, kirbycenter.org or 570-826-1100.

Night at the Races, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Swoyersville at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton school cafeteria, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Doors open at 6 p.m. March 2 and post time is 7. Horse sponsorships are $10 each, which include admission, food and refreshments. Contact Gene or Kathy for tickets at 570-283-1677 or email [email protected]

Leprechaun Lore, presented by leprechaun expert Hal Pratt, 11 a.m. March 16 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Free tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Bowl For Kids Sake, sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge, April 13 at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 195 North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre. To register a team, visit bbbsnepa.org/bfks2019. For sponsorship information, call 570-824-8756, ex. 3308.