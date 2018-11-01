YOUR VIEW: Don’t fall victim to Trump’s distraction

There’s a caravan of refugees headed toward our American south western border. It’s made up of mostly women and children and some men too.

And yes, possibly someone or several with intent to do us harm out of three or four thousand. That’s a pretty small fraction, but a concern anyway. To combat these, the president was to send 500 to 700 military troops, which expanded to as many as 15,000 and we near election day.

Just think of it, 15,000 troops to combat one or two people who don’t like America. Do ya think that’s enough? The timing is everything. This caravan is about 1,000 miles away from our border. They’re walking. I’ll bet they’re averaging 10 to 12 miles a day. So why is it we need these troops there now? Or at all?

You don’t suppose it’s because election day is only a couple of days away, do you? If nothing else seems to be working, if it looks like you’re about to loose the House of Representatives to the other party, what do you do?

Donald Trump is master of the art of distraction. Are you going to allow him to fake you out again? These people aren’t our enemy and while I’m on the subject, the press isn’t our enemy either. The only enemy is the distraction that makes you think they’re all your enemy. Wake up to the truth. Throw the distraction back in his face.

Ed Cole

Clarks Summit