NEPA native singer-songwriter to release self-directed music video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Hailing from Northeastern Pennsylvania, LA based pop singer-songwriter Alicia Sky is extending her talents to music video directing with her newest hit single “Turn the Sky Blue,” set to premiere today on her YouTube channel.

Originally from Kingston and Drums, Alicia Sky has been writing lyrically since the age of seven and was involved in many extra-curricular clubs throughout her years at Wyoming Valley West High School, such as the painting club, of which she was president, musical theater, choir, dance, gymnastics and cheerleading.

After studying abroad in Israel during college, Sky returned home with a new perspective and strengthened sense of determination.

Since moving to the West coast, she has recorded up to two albums worth of material and her music has been featured on the MTV hit reality series “Siesta Key.”

Sky’s musical style is inspired by current pop, true life experiences and the beauty of nature.

“I always loved nature since I was a kid. Growing up in the woods, I would spend a lot of time outside looking at the trees, exploring the forests. I really loved astronomy and astrology, celestial figures and galaxies. My music reflects the inner spiritual connection I feel,” she said.

Aside from musical accomplishments, she also has experience in photography and photo/video editing.

“Visuals are a very important part of my work. I’ve been creating music videos for three years and I started directing this year in order to expand my repertoire, to be in control and show others that they don’t only have to stick to one thing,” Sky explained. “I want to show my girl fans that they can do what is considered a man’s job, they can do anything they want.”

Sky’s versatile abilities are shown through the use of visual concepts in her music videos.

“The music video for ‘Turn the Sky Blue’ rings true to how I felt at the time of writing the lyrics. I had just gotten back from a songwriters’ retreat in Ojai, Calif. Beforehand, I felt a little depressed, everything was neutral. Once the retreat was over, however, everything was vibrant, I was inspired. The video will show a lot of these emotions through color representation,” she added.

The creative process is different for every artist. For Sky, musical composition begins with a melody.

“The melody is the part that emotionally connects you with the song. It’s the part that people remember and strikes a chord. Lyrics make the melody stick. The most important thing for me when writing is to make sure the lyrics I want to resonate with fans are hitting the most important part of the melody,” she said.

Activism and make-up artistry are other passions of Sky’s. She has been vegan and vegetarian for 10 years and spreads awareness through keeping a plant-based diet. She also hopes to start her own vegan, cruelty-free beauty project.

“I hope to inspire those who have a fear of the unknown. Don’t be afraid, just do what you want. Life is short and opportunities pass by if you don’t chase them,” Sky said.

For more information on Alicia Sky, visit her official website at www.aliciasky.com or follow her on Instagram.

To view the music video for “Turn the Sky Blue,” catch the premiere today on Alicia Sky’s YouTube channel or visit bit.ly/2ySRJGs.

Alicia Sky’s self-directed music video for ‘Turn the Sky Blue’ premieres today on YouTube. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_turn-the-sky-blue-2-1-1-12.jpg Alicia Sky’s self-directed music video for ‘Turn the Sky Blue’ premieres today on YouTube. Photos courtesy of Alicia Sky’s Instagram A still from a video by pop musician Alicia Sky, a Northeastern Pennsylvania native. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_alicia-sky-1.jpeg-12.jpg A still from a video by pop musician Alicia Sky, a Northeastern Pennsylvania native. Photos courtesy of Alicia Sky’s Instagram