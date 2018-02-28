 Added on February 28, 2018

Outdoors Listings: Feb. 28 through March 6

A moderate, 8-mile hike will take place on Sunday at Promised Land State Park. Hikers will meet at 10:45 a.m. at the Park & Ride on Route 315 in Dupont.
    THIS WEEK: Feb. 28 through March 6

    Bruce Lake Natural Area At Promised Land State Park, moderate 8-mile hike. Meet at 10:45 a.m. March 4 at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143.

    FUTURE

    Tobyhanna State Park, moderate 7-mile hike, meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. March 11 and leave at 11 . Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Diane Buscarini 570-842-2230.

    Birding, will take place at 8:30 a.m. March 17 at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township. Bruce Troy of Wild Birds Unlimited will lead a leisurely walk through the park to seek out beautiful birds. Free. Meet in the parking lot at the Environmental Education Center and boat rental. Bring binoculars. 570-675-9900

    Pinchot Trail At Lackawanna State Forest near Thornhurst. Moderate 9-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. March 18 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060.

    Mocanaqua Loop Trail. Difficult 7-mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 11:45 a.m. March 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

