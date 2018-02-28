Model of the Week: Emily Cruthers
Name: Emily Cruthers
Age: 18
Location: Kingston
What would your last meal be? My Gram’s pasta and meat sauce
What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? My acceptance into King’s College
What was your favorite concert? Twenty One Pilots, hands down
If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? The future is so much better than you could believe. Own it, girl!
If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would love to be able to play piano.
How would your friends best describe you? Spontaneous, goofy, and definitely loud
