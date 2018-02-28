Model of the Week: Emily Cruthers

Name: Emily Cruthers

Age: 18

Location: Kingston

What would your last meal be? My Gram’s pasta and meat sauce

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? My acceptance into King’s College

What was your favorite concert? Twenty One Pilots, hands down

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? The future is so much better than you could believe. Own it, girl!

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would love to be able to play piano.

How would your friends best describe you? Spontaneous, goofy, and definitely loud

Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-1.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-2.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-3.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-4.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-5.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-7.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-8.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Emily Cruthers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_emily-6.jpg Emily Cruthers Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender