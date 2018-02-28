 Added on February 28, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Model of the Week: Emily Cruthers

    Name: Emily Cruthers

    Age: 18

    Location: Kingston

    What would your last meal be? My Gram’s pasta and meat sauce

    What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? My acceptance into King’s College

    What was your favorite concert? Twenty One Pilots, hands down

    If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? The future is so much better than you could believe. Own it, girl!

    If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would love to be able to play piano.

    How would your friends best describe you? Spontaneous, goofy, and definitely loud

