Wienermobile lands in NEPA, will visit Pittston for parade

Move over, corned beef and cabbage, it’s wiener time.

One of America’s most iconic brands will be the hottest thing on four wheels at Saturday’s Pittston St. Patrick’s Day parade.

That’s right: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is scheduled to visit the Tomato Capital from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. as part of the festivities.

The hot dog-shaped car has been in Northeastern Pennsylvania in recent days for several events. It was at Walmart in Dickson City on Thursday and is scheduled to be at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Clarks Summit on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for an adoption event. We spotted it on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday evening.

There are six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times, touring year-round “to spread joy and a love of meat,” according to the Oscar Mayer website.

The official Wienermobile schedule can be found at https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.