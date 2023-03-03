Review: “Cocaine Bear” un-apologetically has it all

All of the head-spinning absurdity began way back in September of 1985 when convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton died from a bizarre parachuting accident, when the confused convict thought he was being trailed.

He threw his 880-pound stash of white powder and himself from a plane only to fall to his grim death. The bad boy was then found dead on a private driveway in Knoxville, Tn with roughly $15 million worth of cocaine still strapped to his person.

Fast forward four months later, when in December of 1985 a 175 lb. black bear enters the picture to ingest a rumored 35 pounds of coke and overdose when found dead in the Chattahoochee National forest. I haven’t been called a hoochie since the mid 2000’s, oh boy were those the days, sigh!

A film made primarily to pay homage to the poor innocent bear who stumbled onto his dying gift and then greatly exaggerated for entertainment purposes, by director/actress Elizabeth Banks. When you put out a film with a title as outlandish as “Cocaine Bear,” you better be good and ready to deliver the goods! And deliver the good does it ever…

Starring Keri Russel (TV’s Felicity) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) who is seen here in his post-death screen performance. The actor, who also starred in Narc, passed away from a heart attack while sleeping peacefully at the age of 67 while in the Dominican Republic filming another title called Dangerous Waters.

There are a few actual intertwined story lines to follow in this one, believe it or not, and they are actually quite entertaining. My favorite character in this one goes to Margo Martindale (TV’s The Watcher) though as “Ranger Liz”, in a scene-stealing ambulance sequence, quite possibly the greatest ambulance scenes ever to grace the screen in fact.

Cocaine bear is kind of like a Chinese buffet. It offers all kinds of goodies on the table. Comedy, drama, horror, and it doesn’t apologize for not conforming to a single box. There are enough labels out there anyways, let this one be whatever it wants to be for crying out loud. I guess the same could be and should be said about all of us… in the words of the famed Beatles, “Let it Be “�� .

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” paws out of 10.

Review by Christopher Vernon