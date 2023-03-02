12 of the Coolest Things to Do in NEPA for March 2023

March in Northeastern Pennsylvania is jampacked with rock concerts, end-of-winter competitions, and St. Patrick’s Day-inspired events! Here are a few of the coolest things to do in events and entertainment over every weekend in March 2023.



Emo Night @ The Woodlands – March 3

Emo Night, presented by Screaming Infidelities, returns to The Woodlands at Club Evolution. Hear all best music from your 2000s scene phase and relive the emo glory days in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Friday, March 3.

MountainFest @ Montage Mountain – March 3 – March 4

Celebrate Mountainfest at Montage Mountain on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. Big names performing include Everclear, Lit, and Fuel on the Mountainfest stage while you can also catch local artists like Tony Alosi and Brendan Brisk Band. In addition to all the live music, attendees can also watch Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic, where competitors slide down the mountain in wild makeshift cardboard sleds.

Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade Day – March 4

Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Photo Credit – https://www.facebook.com/pittstonstpatsparade

Celebrate the Irish heritage of the city of Pittston on Saturday, March 4, when Pittston City’s 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade takes over. Enjoy Irish-inspired great food, great drinks, and great entertainment all across Pittston.

UnderOATH @ The Sherman Theater – March 4

Annual Pond Skim @ Camelback Mountain – March 11

Annual Pond Skim at Camelback Mountain – Photocredit – PoconoMountains.com

Break out the costumes and strap on your skis for Camelback’s Annual Pond Skim in Tannersville, PA. There will be awards for best costume, best splash, and of the course…the best skim across the pond! Enjoy food, music, giveaways, vendors, and more.

Scranton Parade Day in Downtown Scranton – March 11

Scranton Parade Day, Photo Credit – Scott Kucharski

Enjoy the famous Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade all over downtown Scranton on Saturday, March 11. This long-standing tradition is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Parades in the country. See the city come alive, all-dressed in green, and celebrate the holiday.

Dropkick Murphies @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – March 14

Riverdance – Scranton Cultural Center – March 17 – March 19

Riverdance returns to Scranton Cultural Center

Riverdance takes the stage at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Template, starting March 17, for their 25th Anniversary show. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, enjoy the riveting Irish dance and music show that won a Grammy Award for “Best Musical Show Album.”

Sláinte Celtic Festival @ SteelStacks – March 16 – March 18

The three-day Sláinte Celtic Festival comes to the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA and celebrates with fiddles, whiskey, and other Irish traditions. This is the first year for the festival and attendees can look forward to great music and traditions of the Emerald Isle, along with great food from local business and restaurant owner, Neville Gardner at Red Stag Pub!

Jeff Ross @ Keystone Grand Ballroom – March 24

“The Roast Master General,” Jeff Ross hits the Mohegan Sun Casino’s Keystone Grand Ballroom on March 24 at 8:00 p.m. for his “Life and Death Tour.” This comedian, actor, director, and producer is sure to bring the laughs when he comes to Wilkes-Barre.

The Badlees @ F.M. Kirby Center – March 25

Photo Credit – The Badlees

The Badlees’ Record Release show comes to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, March 25. Pennsylvania-based band, The Badlees will be joined by special guests Joe Burke & Co and Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentleman.

Stalingrad XVII – Winter Scenario Game @ Skirmish Paintball – March 25

Skirmish Paintball in Albrightsville, PA

Skirmish Paintball hosts Stalingrad, an action-packed winter scenario game that kicks off their series of “Big Three Paintball Scenario Games.” The historic WWII scenario paintball game comes to Skirmish Paintball in Albrightsville, PA on March 25.