LEHMAN TWP. —The first major event at Poconos Park has been announced, and it sure to please country music fans around the region.

The Cowboy Luau will take place Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 and features country megastars Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young as headliners. The festival will also have hula and line dancing, as well as dance instruction every hour on the hour and a cornhole tournament where each daily winner will get the chance for a backstage photo with Gilbert or Young.

The full line-up also includes Warren Zeider, Ryan Griffin, Dylan Schneider, Austin Meade, Kassi Ashton, Rick Monroe & The Hitmen, D.J. Aydamn, and Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band. More acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Also on tap are Dj-fronted dance parties, an opportunity to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, locally sourced artisan food options, chef-driven cocktails and cold beer curated by Event Hospitality Solutions. There will also be food and drink options available from local establishments like The Morning Brew, Juby’s Smoothies, and others.

CEO and Founder of From the Roots/POCONOS PARK John M. Oakes said, “We are honored to announce the first major event at POCONOS PARK bringing country music starts Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young to the Poconos. We look forward to seeing the East Coast country music fans show up and ‘Get Your Good Times On,’ in their flannel and flip-flops, luau skirts or Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots and Hawaiian shirts and Party in the Poconos.”

Early Bird tickets for the festival start at $69.99. plus fees, for general admission. There are also upgrade options available such as front row, pit, dinner on the lake, private cabanas, and hotel packages, at an additional cost. General sale starts this Friday via Fever. The Fever app is available for Apple and Android Devices. Tickets can also be purchases via www.feverup.com or www.cowboyluau.com.

POCONOS PARK is a new venue as of this year. Oakes’ real-estate development and venue management company, From the Roots, acquired the 200+ acres earlier this year, including the $40 million development formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. POCONOS PARK is located 18 miles north of Stroudsburg, in the Buskill Falls region near Delaware Water Gap National Park. More information can be found at PoconosPark.com.