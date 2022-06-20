🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The “Happy Together Tour,” now in its 13th year, will return to the F.M. Kirby Center stage on Sunday, July 31, with another hit-filled line-up.

The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for more than a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s — an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes.

The Tour is once again joined by the Turtles, the musical hosts for the evening, along with the Association, the Buckinghams, the Classics IV, the Vogues, and the Cowsills.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. and are available online at — kirbycenter.org, or at the Kirby Center Box Office and also charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s.

Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”

Also returning to the tour for 2022 they are the Association, who enjoyed massive radio success in the ‘60s with such #1 hits as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.” This iconic vocal group was a staple on the radio airways in the 1960s.

The Buckinghams were formed in 1966, and went on to become one of the top selling acts of the late 1960s, including their #1 hit “Kind of a Drag,” and other hits “Don’t You Care,” ”Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song.”

Classics IV with their southern soft rock sound, are one of the most popular and influential pop groups of the 60s and 70s. They achieved phenomenal success with multi=platinum hits “Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces,” and “Everyday With You Girl.”

The Vogues are also known for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. They had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as “Five O’Clock World,” “You’re The One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around Look At Me,” among others.

Rounding out the bill are the Cowsills, the harmonious family act (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash ‘60s hit television show, “The Partridge Family.” They are sure to delight with their best-known songs, “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)” and more.