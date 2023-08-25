Wild Women NEPA is the first women-led, women-centered festival of its kind for Pennsylvania. They’ll feature a myriad of holistic classes and services throughout the day.

TUNKHANNOCK — Kailin Bouse and Melissa Roberts debut Wild Women NEPA Festival at LazyBrook Park on Sunday, August 27, for a full day of all-female fun and community bonding starting at 10:00 a.m.

Throughout Wild Women NEPA there will be different workshops and talks led by women all over Pennsylvania. Sunday, women and girls are welcome to partake in yoga classes, guided meditation, sound healing, live music, herbalism courses, belly dancing, tarot readings, Reiki sessions, nature walks, holistic services, and more.

This will be the first women’s festival ever in Northeastern Pennsylvania and these two groundbreaking co-founders thought of everything to make this a special day.

“We see this as more than a day festival,” said Roberts. “This was really about bringing women-owned businesses together and giving them a platform.”

Co-founders of Wild Women NEPA, Kailin Bouse and Melissa Roberts, are already local leaders who run their own businesses. Roberts is owner of the Ski Shack in Moosic which is the only second gen women-owned ski shop in the United States while Bouse is a certified sound therapist, Reiki master practitioner, and a prolific yoga & meditation instructor with her own studio, Kailin of Earth, in Dunmore.

Last summer, Melissa Roberts found Kailin Bouse through social media while looking to do a floating sound healing in Harveys Lake. When they got in touch, the two spiritual business-leaders discovered how much they had in common.

They began talks of a collaboration last fall and both were motivated to do something specifically for women. They also both believed in the power of being out in nature. So, in April 2023, Bouse and Roberts decided on creating this outdoor summer festival of women’s wellness workshops.

“We had this idea, planted this seed, and it just grew into a forest,” said Kailin Bouse. “We’re nurturing it and guiding it as it continues to expand into something we have the passion and the hope for. It’s going to be even greater than we imagined.”

Kailin built the Wild Women NEPA website and they decided to test the concept with the community to see if this was something the women of Northeastern Pennsylvania would even be interested in.

“We sat back and the response we got was immense,” said Melissa Roberts. “It was proof of concept for us, this is something the women of NEPA have been wanting for a long time.”

These co-founders said that when you’re in alignment, you can accomplish anything. This idea came so naturally to them that they haven’t even felt overwhelmed by organizing it. Both also agreed that they couldn’t imagine putting together this first-of-its-kind festival with anybody else.

Now, Wild Women NEPA comes to Tunkhannock on August 27 to give women in the area a day to connect, gather, and grow while enriching their lives in nature.

In addition to the workshop offerings, the festival features over 70 hand-picked vendors including local artisans, non-profits, and food vendors with gluten-free and vegan options. For entertainment, The Wild Hymns, based out of Central Pennsylvania, will also be playing live.

“This is a perfect opportunity for women that gives them the tools they need to focus on their own wellness,” said Kailin Bouse. “You can focus on movement and healing, while also supporting women-owned vendors.”

These co-founders recognized a need for promoting local female businesses and practitioners. They wanted to empower both owners and clients by providing them with the right environment to help them succeed.

“Women come in a variety of shapes and sizes and interests at different stages of our lives. So we’re trying to support that and empower women with all these workshops that are inspiring and interactive,” said Kailin Bouse. “And that’s the best way to meet new people — share a vulnerable experience!”

Melissa Roberts says she often hears that women are looking for ways to meet friends, which was part of the inspiration for this festival. Wild Women NEPA will be an excellent opportunity to make connections with like-minded individuals.

“Women that come out to this festival and meet each other are going to have an enlightening experience,” said Melissa Roberts.

Wild Women NEPA is child-friendly. Children are welcome and can enjoy the multiple playgrounds at LazyBrook Park. There will also be lactation stations for breastfeeding.

They noted that holistic care is often out of reach for people but there’s a big need for it. That’s why inclusivity and accessibility are at the heart of what they’re trying to do with Wild Women NEPA. And, they considered that in everything from the food options to the price point.

Roberts’ mother was a single mom and business-owner too, so supporting other women was always very important to her and her business. Bouse and Roberts hope to take the money from the festival and invest it back into the community.

Another piece of their mission is involving various local organizations. A few of the non-profits they’re collaborating with are Adopt a Single Mom, Ruth’s Place, and Women’s Resource Center.

“That’s the spirit of what Wild Women is all about. We were always competitive but now we can’t be tearing each other down — we need to be building each other up,” said Melissa Roberts. “Together we’re stronger.”

Wild Women NEPA Festival 2023 has already sold 400 tickets and they’re expecting around 600 attendees in their first festival ever. They’re also looking forward to doing it again next year and continue growing this project.

Tickets are available online for $35 ahead of the event at wildwomennepa.com for attendees 18+ and will be available at the door for $45. Prices for those under 17 are $25 ahead and $30 at the doors. Parking is free at LazyBrook Park.

Come enjoy this day dedicated to women’s’ wellness and growth. The gates open at 9:30 a.m. with workshops from start to finish until about 6:00 p.m. Bring a yoga mat!