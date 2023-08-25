Join Bill #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Steve Mytych, the Rutgers University Assistant Wrestling Coach. He is a four-time NCAA Division I national qualifier at Drexel University, where he became the Dragons’ all-time leader in wins with 137 during his career from 2005-2010. He went on to represent the Lehigh Valley Athletic Club and Team USA on the Olympic Freestyle Circuit, where he was crowned the University Freestyle National Champion in 2011.

In this episode, Steve takes listeners through his journey of successes and failures from his time competing on the mat, and how he is now using his experiences and skills to coach a division I collegiate wrestling program. As they dig deeper into his professional coaching career, they discuss the recent expansion of the Big Ten Conference, High Level Coaching, Recruiting, and how NIL deals affect student athletes.

Bill Corcoran and Steve Mytych also talk about the importance of staying fresh throughout the season, and how recovery plays into that. Steve shares his personal goals for the upcoming wrestling season, his never-quit attitude, and the importance of speaking your goals out loud. Whether you’re into wrestling or simply want to hear a story of grit and determination, this conversation with Steve is a must-listen!

