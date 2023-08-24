”no coincidence, happy birthday” premiered on 979X’s Locals Only show, which exhibits new music from NEPA artists every Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tatiana just released a new alternative single called “no coincidence, happy birthday” now available on all streaming services. This Scranton artist’s heartfelt original summer song just played on 979X’s Locals Only hour.

She released her first album “Unspoken” in 2018 and frequented NEPA stages for many years, but Tatiana disappeared from the music scene in 2020…until she found her place again with the unveiling of “no coincidence, happy birthday.” Now she says this single is her biggest milestone to date, even though there was a lot of trauma surrounding its release.

After Tatiana experienced a house fire in the beginning of June — she knew she had to return to music. She said sometimes experiencing tragedy gives you clarity and the harrowing experience made her realize what was truly important.

“At the end of the day, everyone was safe and our two dogs got out. That’s truly all that matters. But it’s times like these that you realize two things — who is genuinely there for you and what truly matters in life. So shortly after the fire, I knew I had to finish this song.”

Tatiana released “no coincidence, happy birthday” on her real birthday, July 30. It’s an emotional slow song that showcases her beautiful voice over powerful lyrics and a dreamy melody. This one hits you deep down in your soul. What a way to step back into the spotlight!

Tatiana believes anybody can relate to her melancholy birthday jam. Its meaning is open to interpretation.

“What inspired me to write this song is the struggles in dealing with narcissistic abuse throughout different parts of my life,” explained Tatiana. “For me, this song represents how manipulative people make you feel as though you are the problem and project their own insecurities and emotions onto their victims. I feel as though many people can relate to this feeling, whether it’s a toxic friendship, relationship, or family member.”

Tatiana, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised in Scranton, started voice and piano lessons at the age of six. Music has been a part of her life as long as she can remember.

“I don’t really know or remember why I was so drawn to it at such a young age. Whatever it was, the need to perform stuck with me throughout my life. Whether it was dance, piano, theater, or singing — that was always my preferred way to express myself, especially as a kid,” said Tatiana.

Although she’s always been a solo artist, Tatiana is also grateful to have gotten to play and collaborate with other unbelievably talented NEPA musicians, including her boyfriend, Marty Monahan, who worked with her on this single.

Tatiana said, “After writing lyrics and a basic melody on piano, Marty basically composed the rest of what you hear. Some other people who’ve played a huge role in this song specifically are Paul Young and Bret Alexander.”

Many of Tatiana’s influences come from polar opposite genres, so although she categorizes her music as “alternative,” it’s a broad genre. Each of her songs emanate their own energy. Her music varies among alt-pop, indie, and grunge depending on what she feels like writing.

Inspiration for “no coincidence, happy birthday” comes from Radiohead’s “In Rainbows” and Alanis Morrissette’s “Jagged Little Pill.”

Since she came back strong with her new single, Tatiana intends to keep producing more songs. Although there’s no timeline yet, she’s currently writing more and re-centering her relationship with music.

“My sole purpose for writing music isn’t to gain mass popularity or to one day have thousands of followers,” said Tatiana. “It brings me so much joy to hear even one person say that they’ve been listening to the song, or that they really enjoy it. I write music for me, in hopes that it will be something for someone else… even if it is just one person.”

“I know how music has helped me through so many situations in my life, so being able help myself through writing while potentially resonating with other people through shared emotions/experiences — to me, that’s the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Through her passionate lyrics, she conveys the complicated challenges we all face. Although Tatiana says her creative process is kind of on the dark side, the final result is certainly impactful. She writes authentically from the heart and it shows in each finished piece.

“I don’t think I’m shocking anyone by saying I struggle to write when I’m happy. My emotional outlet has always been music,” said Tatiana. “There’s definitely a certain headspace I have to be in to write something meaningful to me.”

Tatiana says she’s back and will continue creating new music, so definitely keep an eye on this accomplished alt artist. She also intends to play more live, even if it’s just acoustic gigs to start getting back on stage again and connecting with people through her music.

“no coincidence, happy birthday” by Tatiana is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Catch her latest music on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sundays nights starting at 7:00 p.m. to hear Tatiana along with other local rockers.