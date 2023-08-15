”Wake The Fool” is the final single to be released from Paul Martin’s upcoming album, “Sleepwalking,” expected out late August.

Hear Paul Martin and other NEPA artists hit the radio on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on every Sunday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Paul Martin is an NEPA alternative/indie solo artist who harnesses his own dark, acoustic rock sound. The latest single from his upcoming album was just featured on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday night.

Martin’s fourth and final single, “Wake The Fool” was just released on all streaming platforms Friday, August 11.

“Wake The Fool” is the last peek at Paul Martin’s forthcoming album, “Sleepwalking.” The record is all prepared and ready to be released within the coming weeks. He’s excited and has been carefully curating this collection for a long time.

“Some of these songs have been years in the making. I started recording in 2019 and… you know. It worked out though because I revised the lyrics and cultivated the songs to where they were intended to be over this last year,” said Martin.

Along with “Wake The Fool,” his previous three singles for the album (expected out by the end of the month) are live and ready to play on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and YouTube. Keep an eye out for official announcements on “Sleepwalking.”

Paul Martin plays Breaker Brewing Company’s patio in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, August 26 then the following day Grotto Pizza in Harvey’s Lake on Sunday, August 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“My shows aren’t sexy. I just love playing, performing, and expressing myself,” said Paul Martin. “You can hear a raucous guitar song and a mellow ballad back-to-back. My shows are more about music appreciation. I love when people say, “Wow, I can’t believe you played that song!””

Paul Martin has enjoyed entertaining people since he was a little kid. Whether it was performing music or telling jokes, he loved expressing himself in front of a crowd from a young age.

“My friends’ older brothers turned us on to the incredible music of the 60s and 70s. I was hooked! When I heard Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” I immediately started taking guitar lessons around 7th grade,” said Paul Martin.

That’s when his relationship with music began and it’s since become a MAJOR part of his life. After learning to play guitar, he later found his voice at a karaoke night in his teen years.

Paul Martin played in loud rock bands while growing up, but always desired to be a solo crooner. Although he said it was magical playing with others, it was also difficult coordinating a whole band. Plus, this way he gets to play his own music — straight from the soul.

“I usually explore dark regions with my subject matter, but it’s actually therapeutic, really a catharsis. The main criteria is that it’s authentic, whatever the artist’s lot in life may be. If it’s true, it shines through,” said Paul Martin.

“Wake The Fool” is a prime example of that melancholy acoustic rock experience. Paul Martin’s songs exhibit a beautiful sadness. Each lyric, each beat makes your eyes well up — but also kind of makes you feel alive.

“The goal is always bringing more beauty into this world and enhancing people’s lives with art, much like my favorite artists have done for me,” said Paul Martin.

Keep an eye out for Paul Martin’s upcoming album release and check him out on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all places you stream music. Not to mention, catch his latest tracks (as well as other local artists) hit the airwaves on 979X’s Locals Only show with Lazy E on Sundays starting at 7:00 p.m.