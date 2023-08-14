STROUDSBURG – One of the most ground-breaking and iconic hardcore punk bands of all time, Black Flag, announced that they’re hitting the road for their My War Tour 2023 and stopping at the Sherman Theater on August 20.

They will perform the My War album in full for their first set and The Best Of in the second set.

The Stroudsburg show on Sunday, August 20 starts at 7:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Black Flag is an American punk rock band formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, CA by guitarist, primary songwriter, and sole continuous member Greg Ginn. Their discography includes seven studio albums and two live albums. The band has released all of their material on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records beginning with 1981’s Damaged. In 2014, skateboard legend, Mike Vallely became the band’s fifth vocalist.

Learn more about this concert and purchase tickets at https://shermantheater.com/event/black-flag/.